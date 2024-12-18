Markets Print 2024-12-18
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (December 17, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 114,860.69
High: 117,039.18
Low: 113,688.55
Net Change: 1308.72
Volume (000): 548,573
Value (000): 46,616,537
Makt Cap (000) 3,525,529,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,548.09
NET CH (-) 280.68
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,471.21
NET CH (-) 502.22
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 28,440.60
NET CH (+) 956.02
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,566.13
NET CH (+) 875.42
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,138.93
NET CH (-) 604.08
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,605.56
NET CH (-) 71.54
------------------------------------
As on: 17-December-2024
====================================
