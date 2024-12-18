KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (December 17, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 114,860.69 High: 117,039.18 Low: 113,688.55 Net Change: 1308.72 Volume (000): 548,573 Value (000): 46,616,537 Makt Cap (000) 3,525,529,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,548.09 NET CH (-) 280.68 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,471.21 NET CH (-) 502.22 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 28,440.60 NET CH (+) 956.02 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,566.13 NET CH (+) 875.42 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,138.93 NET CH (-) 604.08 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,605.56 NET CH (-) 71.54 ------------------------------------ As on: 17-December-2024 ====================================

