Japan offers to buy 77,220 tons of food wheat via tender

TOKYO: Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is seeking to buy a total of 77,220 metric tons of food-quality wheat from the US and Australia in a regular tender that will close late on Thursday.

Japan, the world’s sixth-biggest wheat importer, maintains a tight grip on imports of the country’s second-most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling through tenders typically issued three times a month.