AGL 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.09%)
AIRLINK 208.93 Increased By ▲ 18.99 (10%)
BOP 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.2%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
DCL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.45%)
DFML 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.91%)
DGKC 103.15 Decreased By ▼ -6.67 (-6.07%)
FCCL 36.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-4.59%)
FFBL 91.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-4.44%)
FFL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.88%)
HUBC 140.80 Increased By ▲ 11.97 (9.29%)
HUMNL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.82%)
KEL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.72%)
KOSM 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.38%)
MLCF 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-5.76%)
NBP 74.05 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.24%)
OGDC 222.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.29 (-4.84%)
PAEL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.48%)
PIBTL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
PPL 206.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.41 (-2.09%)
PRL 40.17 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (9.99%)
PTC 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.92%)
SEARL 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.80 (-4.18%)
TELE 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
TOMCL 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.85%)
TPLP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.33%)
TREET 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.23%)
TRG 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.5%)
UNITY 34.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.35%)
WTL 1.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.13%)
BR100 12,316 Decreased By -30.6 (-0.25%)
BR30 38,975 Decreased By -125.1 (-0.32%)
KSE100 115,027 Decreased By -1142.6 (-0.98%)
KSE30 36,235 Decreased By -423.3 (-1.15%)
Dec 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields rise as weak yen drives bets for BOJ rate hike

Reuters Published 17 Dec, 2024 01:44pm

TOKYO: Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Tuesday, as a weaker yen drove bets that the Bank of Japan may increase interest rates at its policy meeting this week.

The two-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.59% and the five-year yield rose 1.5 bps to 0.730%.

“The yields rose because expectations that the BOJ may raise interest rates strengthened due to the yen’s weakness against the dollar,” said Katsutoshi Inadome, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management.

The yen fell to as low as 154.34 per dollar earlier in the session before steadying at 154.03, after six straight days of selling as markets have pared chances of a Japanese rate hike this week in favour of a move in January.

Rate-hike expectations eased last week after media, including Reuters, reported that the BOJ might not change policy at the end of its two-day policy meeting on Thursday.

“But the possibility that the BOJ will raise interest rates is not zero,” said Keisuke Tsuruta, senior fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1 bp to 1.075%.

Japan’s 2 year bond yield hits 13-year high as BOJ chief hints chance of another rate hike

The yield hit 1.1% earlier in the session, its highest since July 25, which strategists attributed to wrong orders by traders.

“We saw little reasons that the 10-year yield had to rise to that level,” said Inadome.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 bp to 1.885% and the 30-year JGB yield rose 1 bp to 2.29%.

The 40-year JGB yield rose 1.5 bps to 2.66%.

Japanese government bond

Comments

200 characters

JGB yields rise as weak yen drives bets for BOJ rate hike

Backing FBR operationalisation: Federal Cabinet approves setting up of ‘NTC’

Govt’s interest payments to decrease by Rs1.5tn in FY25 as policy rate comes down: SBP chief

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

2 cops martyred in attack on police checkpost in KP’s Shangla

Oil prices nudge down on demand concerns, focus on Fed meeting

Rs1.8m GST cuts on services: FBR and top CA firm at loggerheads

PIA sell-off: Govt will have to own Rs800bn in liabilities: Asif

Solar panels free of charge: Provincial govts’ move leaves policymakers scrambling

Dual nationals in key SBP roles: Govt panel to assess implications

FDI in telecom sector declines

Read more stories