Nick Kyrgios vows to ‘shut up’ doubters with December comeback

SYDNEY: Fiery Australian Nick Kyrgios plans to make a comeback at Abu Dhabi in December with his goal to win a Grand Slam and “shut up” those who doubt him.

The one-time world number 13 has played just one ATP Tour singles match in two years after suffering knee, foot and wrist injuries.

The 29-year-old has hinted at retirement several times, but told News Corp’s Code Sports on Monday he would return for the World Tennis League event in December before a tilt at the Australian Open in January.

“I am coming back because something is keeping me around the game,” he said.

“I have beaten pretty much every person that has been put in front of me, made a final of a Grand Slam, won a doubles title in a Grand Slam, won multiple titles and made money.

“But I think the one thing that is now on my target is a Grand Slam. I think that will be the only thing that will shut people up at the end of the day.

“That’ll be my deep motivation.”

Kyrgios, who has worked as a commentator during his absence, reached his maiden singles Grand Slam final at Wimbledon in 2022, losing in four sets to Novak Djokovic.

He was never able to go further in an era dominated by Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, coupled with his sometimes fragile temperament that saw some pundits write him off as a wasted talent.

But with Nadal announcing his retirement last week and Djokovic now 37, Kyrgios believes the game is “the most open it has ever been”.

Injury-ravaged Nick Kyrgios aiming to return at Australian Open

Kyrgios has always been combustible and earned a reputation for outbursts and meltdowns on court early in his career, but he denied he was “a bad boy”.

“I guess I was branded that just because I was a bit outside the circle of what a normal tennis player is,” he said.

“I don’t think I carry that perception with the Aussie public anymore. But at the start of my career, people thought I was like a murderer.”