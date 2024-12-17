AGL 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
AIRLINK 196.25 Increased By ▲ 6.31 (3.32%)
BOP 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
CNERGY 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.97%)
DCL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
DFML 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
DGKC 106.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-2.58%)
FCCL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.47%)
FFBL 97.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.77%)
FFL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.28%)
HUBC 133.02 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (3.25%)
HUMNL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.52%)
KEL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.62%)
KOSM 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
MLCF 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.36%)
NBP 73.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.48%)
OGDC 231.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.61%)
PAEL 37.66 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (7.23%)
PIBTL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PPL 211.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.05%)
PRL 40.17 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (9.99%)
PTC 27.20 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.45%)
SEARL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.61%)
TELE 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.85%)
TOMCL 37.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.89%)
TPLP 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
TREET 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.08%)
TRG 61.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.89%)
UNITY 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.04%)
BR100 12,501 Increased By 153.7 (1.24%)
BR30 39,323 Increased By 223.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 116,452 Increased By 282.5 (0.24%)
KSE30 36,740 Increased By 80.7 (0.22%)
Dec 17, 2024
Markets

Japan's Nikkei rises on Nasdaq strength, weak yen

Reuters Published 17 Dec, 2024 09:50am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday, underpinned by the Nasdaq’s gains overnight and a weak yen, although caution set in ahead of central bank policy decisions in the US and Japan.

The Nikkei had climbed 0.16% to 39,520.06 by the midday break, while the broader Topix was up 0.01% at 2,738.73.

“Investors refrained from taking active bets as they were cautiously awaiting the central banks’ policy decisions,” said Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

The Nasdaq closed at a record high on Monday and the S&P 500 also rose as investors gauged the latest economic data while looking toward the Federal Reserve’s final policy announcement of the year later in the week to gauge the path of interest rates.

The Fed is set to conclude its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, with markets pricing in a 95.4% chance for a cut of 25 basis points (bps), according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.

The yen was subdued on Tuesday, as markets have pared chances of a Japanese rate hike this week and see a move in January as more likely.

Japan’s Nikkei rises as tech shares gain

The Bank of Japan will announce its policy decision on Thursday and a majority of economists expect it to hold rates steady at 0.25%. Swap rates indicated a 21.7% chance of a 25-basis-point hike.

A weak yen benefits Japanese exporters, as it inflates the value of overseas sales.

SoftBank Group rose 3.83% after US President-elect Donald Trump said the technology start-up investor would invest $100 billion in the US over the next four years.

Zojirushi surged 12.88% to become the top gainer on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s prime market after the household appliances maker raised its operating profit forecast for the year to November.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest fell 4.6% to become the worst percentage loser on the Nikkei.

Japan Nikkei share

