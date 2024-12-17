AGL 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
AIRLINK 196.50 Increased By ▲ 6.56 (3.45%)
BOP 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
CNERGY 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
DCL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
DFML 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
DGKC 106.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-2.59%)
FCCL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
FFBL 97.51 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.3%)
FFL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.81%)
HUBC 133.49 Increased By ▲ 4.66 (3.62%)
HUMNL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
KEL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.62%)
KOSM 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
MLCF 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.46%)
NBP 73.70 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.75%)
OGDC 231.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.6%)
PAEL 37.60 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (7.06%)
PIBTL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
PPL 211.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.24%)
PRL 40.17 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (9.99%)
PTC 26.91 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.34%)
SEARL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.61%)
TELE 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
TOMCL 37.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.89%)
TPLP 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TREET 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
TRG 61.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.05%)
UNITY 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.56%)
BR100 12,501 Increased By 153.7 (1.24%)
BR30 39,323 Increased By 223.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 116,437 Increased By 267.2 (0.23%)
KSE30 36,747 Increased By 88.1 (0.24%)
Dec 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-17

TDAP focuses on strengthening agro and food exports to Malaysia

Press Release Published December 17, 2024 Updated December 17, 2024 08:33am

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), under the Ministry of Commerce, hosted a high-level meeting with a nine-member Malaysian delegation led by Dato Syed Abu Hassan, as part of efforts to enhance bilateral trade in agro and food products.

The meeting, chaired by Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive, TDAP, and Sheryar Taj, Secretary TDAP, focused on strengthening trade ties, particularly in the export of rice, meat, fruits, vegetables, and fisheries to Malaysia.

Dato Syed Abu Hassan highlighted the Malaysian government’s commitment, under the directive of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, to increase imports of agro and food products from Pakistan. He emphasized that this initiative is part of Malaysia’s Special National Action Council to ensure subsidized food supplies for its population, including the procurement of 100,000 metric tons of rice under the “Madani Rice” scheme.

During the meeting, TDAP assured the Malaysian delegation of its full support in facilitating business-to-business (B2B) engagements with leading Pakistani exporters. Secretary TDAP emphasized that Pakistan has a robust capacity to meet Malaysia’s growing demand for high-quality agro products, particularly rice, halal meat, seafood, and fresh produce.

Rice Exports: Pakistan’s rice exports to Malaysia surged to $339 million in 2023-24, reflecting growing demand and Pakistan’s ability to supply premium varieties such as basmati and white rice. The Malaysian side expressed interest in expanding imports to address domestic needs.

Halal Meat and Fisheries: Discussions explored increasing the share of Pakistan’s halal beef and seafood in Malaysia’s market. TDAP assured efforts to meet Malaysia’s stringent quality standards to ensure sustained exports in these sectors.

Fresh Produce: Malaysia’s demand for potatoes, onions, and tropical fruits such as mangoes and kinnows was highlighted as a key growth area for Pakistan’s agro exports.

Trade Facilitation: The meeting underscored the importance of leveraging the Malaysia-Pakistan Closer Economic Partnership Agreement (MPCEPA) to reduce tariffs and improve market access for Pakistani products.

Zubair Motiwala reaffirmed TDAP’s commitment to boosting Pakistan’s agro-export potential, stating, “Malaysia remains a key trading partner in Southeast Asia. We will work closely with stakeholders, including exporters and regulatory authorities, to ensure compliance with Malaysian standards and maximize export opportunities.”

Dato expressed confidence in Pakistan’s agricultural potential and appreciated the efforts of TDAP and the Ministry of Commerce in fostering trade relations. Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation through enhanced trade delegations, capacity-building initiatives, and market intelligence sharing.

The meeting concluded with a shared vision to not only increase bilateral trade but also explore avenues for long-term economic collaboration in the agro-food sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Malaysia Zubair Motiwala TDAP food exports

Comments

200 characters

TDAP focuses on strengthening agro and food exports to Malaysia

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Rs1.8m GST cuts on services: FBR and top CA firm at loggerheads

‘IMF exit strategy in place’: Aurangzeb updates PBC on twin deficits progress

PIA sell-off: Govt will have to own Rs800bn in liabilities: Asif

China’s fast-growing industry worthy of being imitated: CM

Solar panels free of charge: Provincial govts’ move leaves policymakers scrambling

Dual nationals in key SBP roles: Govt panel to assess implications

FDI in telecom sector declines

Jul-Oct LSM output shows -0.64pc contraction YoY

China-Indian Ocean Region Forum: Pakistan reiterates its commitment to marine cooperation

Read more stories