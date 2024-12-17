Markets Print 2024-12-17
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (December 16, 2024).
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
USD $ 277.35 279.14 AED 75.45 76.00
EURO 290.57 292.75 SAR 73.73 74.25
GBP 349.84 352.36 INTERBANK 278.00 278.05
JPY 1.78 1.84
