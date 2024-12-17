AGL 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
Open market rates of foreign currencies

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
Recorder Report Published 17 Dec, 2024 06:47am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (December 16, 2024).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               277.35   279.14    AED                75.45     76.00
EURO                290.57   292.75    SAR                73.73     74.25
GBP                 349.84   352.36    INTERBANK         278.00    278.05
JPY                                                        1.78      1.84
=========================================================================

