Markets Print 2024-12-17
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (December 16, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 116,169.41
High: 116,681.59
Low: 115,346
Net Change: 1867.61
Volume (000): 491,296
Value (000): 46,490,299
Makt Cap (000) 3,565,699,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,828.77
NET CH (+) 370.78
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,973.43
NET CH (+) 6.18
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 27,484.58
NET CH (-) 371.49
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,690.71
NET CH (+) 590.81
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,743.01
NET CH (+) 774.89
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,677.10
NET CH (-) 4.92
------------------------------------
As on: 16-December-2024
====================================
