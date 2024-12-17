KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (December 16, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 116,169.41 High: 116,681.59 Low: 115,346 Net Change: 1867.61 Volume (000): 491,296 Value (000): 46,490,299 Makt Cap (000) 3,565,699,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,828.77 NET CH (+) 370.78 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,973.43 NET CH (+) 6.18 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 27,484.58 NET CH (-) 371.49 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,690.71 NET CH (+) 590.81 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,743.01 NET CH (+) 774.89 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,677.10 NET CH (-) 4.92 ------------------------------------ As on: 16-December-2024 ====================================

