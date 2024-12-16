AGL 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
India's one-man army Bumrah says fine with bowling workload

Reuters Published 16 Dec, 2024
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been India’s one-man army in the ongoing Test series against Australia and the 31-year-old said he has no problem shouldering the massive bowling workload.

Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker in the five-Test series with 18 dismissals from five innings despite little support from the other end.

In the ongoing third Test in Brisbane, Bumrah claimed 6-76 even though Australia batters, particularly centurions Travis Head and Steve Smith, went after other bowlers and racked up 445 in their first innings.

The 31-year-old India vice captain dismissed five of Australia’s top six batters but pace teammates Mohammed Siraj (2-97) and Akash Deep (1-95) were not that effective.

“We don’t want to get into that mindset where we’re pointing fingers at each other,” a soft-spoken Bumrah said after India finished a rain-marred third day on a precarious 51-4.

“As a bowling unit, we are in transition. So it’s my job to help others. I have played a little more than them, so I am trying to help them.”

Cricket commentator sorry for Bumrah ‘primate’ remark

Currently the world’s top-ranked Test bowler, Bumrah said it was his duty to mentor the likes of Akash Deep or seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and lead them by example.

“We have 11 players and I don’t look at it like I have to do extra (work),” he said.

“A lot of new players have come into the side, so we have to be considerate and give them that cushion that will help them learn.

“We had a little more experience side when we came here last time but this is a journey that every team will go through.

“Nobody’s born with all the experiences, nobody’s born with all the skills. You keep learning and … you get better.”

Opener KL Rahul (33) and skipper Rohit Sharma, who is yet to open his account, will have to bat out of their skin to prevent Australia from going 2-1 up in the five-Test series when play resumes on Tuesday.

“The idea now is to bat as long as possible,” Bumrah said of their plans. “We are hoping to build good partnerships tomorrow.

“Obviously (rain) disruptions hampered rhythm but you can’t do anything about these things.”

Jasprit Bumrah INDIA VS AUSTRALIA TEST

