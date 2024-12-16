AGL 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.58%)
Cricket commentator sorry for Bumrah ‘primate’ remark

AFP Published 16 Dec, 2024 12:52pm

BRISBANE: Broadcaster and former England player Isa Guha apologised on air Monday for calling star India bowler Jasprit Bumrah a “primate” in commentary during the ongoing third Test against Australia.

“He’s the MVP, isn’t he? Most valuable primate,” she said on Sunday while commentating for Fox during the second day’s play at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Guha, part of England’s squad that won the Women’s World Cup and the World T20 in 2009, addressed the controversy on Monday.

“Yesterday in commentary I used a word that can be interpreted in a number of different ways,” Guha, who is of South Asian heritage, said on Fox Cricket.

“Firstly I’d like to apologise for any offence caused.

“I set myself really high standards when it comes to empathy and respect of others.“And if you listen to the full transcript, I only meant the highest praise for one of India’s greatest players and someone I admire greatly as well.”

India limp to 48-4 as rain plays havoc with third Australia Test

Pace spearhead Bumrah has been India’s outstanding player so far in the series, which is locked at 1-1.

Apologising again, Guha added: “I am trying to frame the enormity of his achievements and I’ve chosen the wrong word, and for that, I am deeply sorry.”

Border Gavaskar trophy Jasprit Bumrah Isa Guha primate

Cricket commentator sorry for Bumrah ‘primate’ remark

