Nepal beat Pakistan by 6 wickets in ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup

Nepal beat Pakistan by six wickets at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur to qualify for Thursday’s Super-Four Stage of the ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup.

Chasing 105 to win, captain Puja Mahato’s undefeated run-a-ball 47 helped her side achieve the target with an over to spare.

For Pakistan, Fatima Khan and Quratulain snapped a wicket each.

ACC Men’s, Women’s Under-19 Asia Cup announced

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Pakistan scored 104 for five in their 20 overs. Opener and wicketkeeper-batter Komal Khan top-scored with a 43-ball 38.

Maham Anees, coming to bat at number five, was another notable contributor, scoring an unbeaten 29 off 38 balls.

For Nepal, Mahato was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets for 27.

Pakistan, after losing their opening match against India by nine wickets on Sunday, will now play the fifth-position match scheduled on Wednesday, 18 December. The match will begin at 2pm PKT.