AGL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.6%)
AIRLINK 192.05 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.16%)
BOP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
DCL 10.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.28%)
DGKC 107.74 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.65%)
FCCL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.19%)
FFBL 99.00 Increased By ▲ 5.59 (5.98%)
FFL 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
HUBC 122.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
HUMNL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
KOSM 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
MLCF 49.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.82%)
NBP 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.43%)
OGDC 230.99 Increased By ▲ 8.04 (3.61%)
PAEL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (6.19%)
PIBTL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.72%)
PPL 205.00 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.76%)
PRL 35.85 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (6.07%)
PTC 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
SEARL 115.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.09%)
TELE 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
TOMCL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (4.89%)
TPLP 13.03 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.04%)
TREET 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.12%)
TRG 62.25 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.45%)
UNITY 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.97 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (10.06%)
BR100 12,278 Increased By 127.9 (1.05%)
BR30 38,483 Increased By 390.3 (1.02%)
KSE100 116,019 Increased By 1717.6 (1.5%)
KSE30 36,540 Increased By 734.8 (2.05%)
Dec 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares set to open Fed-focussed week flat

Reuters Published 16 Dec, 2024 11:03am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian shares are likely to open little changed on Monday, in line with Asian peers, starting the week with a focus on the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting later this week and the imminent 25-basis-points interest rate cut.

The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 24,776, as of 8:10 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 will open near Friday’s close of 24,768.3.

On Friday, the Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex notched their longest weekly winning run since July, helped by gains in consumer stocks on easing domestic retail inflation.

Before closing nearly 1% higher on Friday, the Nifty 50 traded in a narrow range of 180 points in the first four days of the week.

“Nifty seems to have got back its bullish momentum and is likely to head towards the next target of 25,000.

Support for the index is seen at 24,500,“ said Devarsh Vakil, deputy head of retail research, HDFC Securities.

Meanwhile, investors’ attention will be on the Fed’s meeting on Wednesday, where the odds of a quarter of a percentage point rate cut is at 93%, according to CME FedWatch.

A Fed rate cut is supportive for domestic equities in general as it could bring foreign inflows.

India’s IT firms, which earn a significant share of their revenue from the US, could benefit from the cut, analysts said.

India’s benchmark indexes log longest weekly winning run since July

Asian markets were in a wary mood as surging bond yields challenged equity valuations, particularly for the richly priced tech sector, in a week packed with central bank meetings and major economic data.

Wall Street closed flat on Friday.

Domestic investors net sold Indian stocks worth 7.32 billion rupees ($86.3 million) on Friday, while foreign investors net purchased shares worth 23.35 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

Indian shares

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares set to open Fed-focussed week flat

KSE-100 crosses 116,000 with 2,000-point gain as investors anticipate further policy rate cut

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Meat, bone meal imported from Brazil: customs values revised

FBR directed to provide copies of ADRC orders to applicant

Oil eases from highest in weeks, investors eye Fed rate cuts

SHC orders FBR to train its officers in adjudication

44pc increase in revenue collection: KP has outclassed other provinces: CM

Pakistan to export medical professionals to KSA

18th Amendment has helped improve healthcare in provinces: Gilani

Business community leaders urge SBP to cut interest rate by 5pc

Read more stories