Pakistan Print 2024-12-16

JI chief spells out threats to democracy

Recorder Report Published December 16, 2024 Updated December 16, 2024 06:59am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Amir Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that trends of interest-centric policies and changing election results have become a new normal in the political arena.

Addressing the annual convention of his party members at Idara Noor-e-Haq here Sunday, he said that the suppressing the opinion of people would lead the country to nowhere. This trend of changing election results is tantamount to insulting the democracy and the opinion of people, he added.

Further talking about alleged rigging in the local and general elections, particularly in Karachi, he claimed that the Pakistan People Party (PPP) has rigged the local government elections and managed to install the mayor of his choice. As a result, he maintained, the PPP exposed itself throughout the country.

Similarly, the PPP and the MQM were imposed on Karachi and Karachiites with the help of form 47, he alleged, adding subsequently, the Form 47 become a matter of shame for both, who were installed and those who installed them.

He further said that protest is a democratic right of political parties and suppression of protest and people’s opinion would lead the country to nowhere. He added that the JI always supported the supremacy of justice, constitution and democracy.

He said that the government will have to address the ongoing water and power crises. He said that the JI will continue its campaign against the government after the winter if the chapter of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) is not closed and the benefit of saving costs is not transferred to consumers.

