PHDEC organises workshop on potato

LAHORE: The Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) recently organized a workshop on potatoes with the aim of enhancing the quality, yield, and export of this important vegetable to different importing countries.

Trade missions from major importing countries were invited via Zoom to share market insights from their respective regions, including Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Malaysia, and Bangladesh. The workshop focused on key areas including harvest, post-harvest handling, processing, packaging, storage and post-smog management techniques and export prospects.

The workshop was organized in Okara, the major potato production hub in Pakistan. Potato is Pakistan’s leading vegetable with an annual production of approximately 8.3 million metric tons.

Proper harvest and post-harvest handling are essential for preserving potato quality and ensuring successful exports. With the potato export season underway and continuing until April, the workshop provided timely guidance to growers, processors, and exporters.

CEO of PHDEC, Athar Hussain Khokhar, inaugurated the event, welcoming participants and emphasizing PHDEC’s commitment to supporting potato stakeholders. He announced the upcoming establishment of a PHDEC regional office in Okara to strengthen collaboration with the sector and facilitate timely interventions in both production and marketing. He reiterated PHDEC’s dedication to providing comprehensive support to the potato industry.

