AGL 39.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 193.10 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (1.71%)
BOP 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
DCL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
DFML 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.94%)
DGKC 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.95%)
FCCL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.74%)
FFBL 94.51 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.18%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
HUBC 122.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.16%)
HUMNL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.91%)
KEL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KOSM 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
MLCF 49.40 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.27%)
NBP 71.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.66%)
OGDC 226.21 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (1.46%)
PAEL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.32%)
PIBTL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
PPL 204.00 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.27%)
PRL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.18%)
PTC 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.98%)
SEARL 117.50 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.54%)
TELE 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TOMCL 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.91%)
TPLP 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
TREET 26.40 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (7.8%)
TRG 61.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
UNITY 35.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.91%)
BR100 12,215 Increased By 65.5 (0.54%)
BR30 38,392 Increased By 299.3 (0.79%)
KSE100 115,495 Increased By 1193 (1.04%)
KSE30 36,257 Increased By 451.8 (1.26%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-16

Rouble strengthens vs dollar

Reuters Published 16 Dec, 2024 06:08am

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble strengthened against the US dollar but weakened against China’s yuan on Friday amid volatility caused by uneven sales of foreign currency by exporting companies in the aftermath of new US sanctions.

By 0900 GMT, the rouble was up 1.4% at 103.50 against the dollar, according to over-the-counter market data from banks. The rouble had weakened by 1.7% to 14.04 against the yuan in trading on the Moscow Stock Exchange.

The Russian currency was on track to finish the week lower after rebounding last week. The rouble lost up to 15% against the dollar after the US sanctions were imposed on Nov. 22, but it then recovered much of those losses.

The sanctions hit Gazprombank, Russia’s third largest lender, which handles payments for energy trade with Europe, disrupting foreign trade transactions and the supply of foreign currency to the Russian market.

The volatility in the rouble’s exchange rate suggested that Russian firms were still adjusting to the foreign trade disruptions.

One-day rouble/dollar futures, which trade on the Moscow Stock Exchange and are a guide for the over-the-counter exchange rate, were up 0.5% at 103.75.

The Russian central bank set an official exchange rate at 103.27 to the dollar.

Yuan Russian rouble

