AGL 39.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 189.85 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.22%)
BOP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.93%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.77%)
DCL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
DFML 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.17%)
DGKC 105.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.43%)
FCCL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.25%)
FFBL 93.41 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.89%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
HUBC 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.75%)
HUMNL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
KEL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KOSM 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.33%)
MLCF 48.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.39%)
NBP 72.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-3.35%)
OGDC 222.95 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (4.47%)
PAEL 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.91%)
PIBTL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.62%)
PPL 201.45 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.76%)
PRL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.17%)
PTC 26.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
SEARL 116.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.12%)
TELE 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.53%)
TOMCL 36.61 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.36%)
TPLP 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.93%)
TREET 24.49 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (9.87%)
TRG 61.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.76%)
UNITY 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.72%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,150 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 38,093 Increased By 312.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 114,302 Increased By 121.3 (0.11%)
KSE30 35,805 Increased By 104.1 (0.29%)
Dec 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Head and Smith put Australia in control of third India Test

AFP Published December 15, 2024 Updated December 15, 2024 02:09pm
Australia’s Travis Head celebrates reaching his century on day two of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane on December 15, 2024. Photo: AFP
Australia’s Travis Head celebrates reaching his century on day two of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane on December 15, 2024. Photo: AFP

BRISBANE: Twin century-makers Travis Head and Steve Smith put on a fourth-wicket partnership of 241 as Australia reached 405-7 at stumps on the second day of the third Test against India on Sunday.

Head scored a magnificent 152 and Smith a gritty 101 at the Gabba in Brisbane to put Australia into a strong position to go 2-1 up in the five-Test series.

With rain forecast over the next three days, India seem to have virtually no chance of winning the match and can only realistically hope for a draw.

After all but 13.2 overs of the first day were washed out on Saturday, India started strongly Sunday with three wickets in the first hour.

But Head and Smith batted India out of the game despite a superb spell from pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (5-72) after tea with the second new ball.

At the close of play, Alex Carey was on 45 and Mitchell Starc was on seven.

Head, who hadn’t scored a run in his previous three innings at the Gabba, looked to be playing on a different surface to his teammates.

While the other Australian batsmen struggled, Head came out firing, smashing an increasingly demoralised Indian attack to all parts of the ground.

The visitors bowled a lot straighter to Head than they did in Adelaide – where he hit a sparkling 140 in a big Australia win – but he was watchful early and punished any loose deliveries.

He brought up his century off 115 balls and his 150 off 157, hitting 18 fours in the process.

Smith’s innings was in stark contrast to Head’s.

He looked badly out of touch early, playing and missing multiple times and was lucky to survive several lbw shouts.

But as his innings progressed he looked more and more confident, playing with far more fluidity once he passed 50.

He brought up his 33rd Test century and his first in 18 months to a rapturous reception from the big Gabba crowd.

He fell soon after, edging Bumrah to Rohit Sharma at first slip with the score on 316.

Rain halts third Australia v India Test

Australia had resumed the day at 28-0 and lost the wickets of Usman Khawaja (21), Nathan McSweeney (9) and Marnus Labuschagne (12) in the extended first session.

But Head and Smith’s magnificent partnership put India firmly on the back foot until Bumrah struck back with the new ball.

He was head and shoulders above the other Indian bowlers, who pitched too short for long periods, and had his fourth wicket when Mitchell Marsh was caught by Virat Kohli at second slip for five.

One run later Head finally departed, edging Bumrah to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant to leave Australia 327-6.

Virat Kohli Steve Smith Border Gavaskar trophy Jasprit Bumrah Ravindra Jadeja Travis Head Labuschagne AUSTRALIA VS INDIA TEST Nitish Kumar Reddy

Comments

200 characters

Head and Smith put Australia in control of third India Test

Non-compliant sugar mills face stern FBR action

CDWP approves 15 uplift projects worth Rs422.704 billion

South Korea’s acting president moves to reassure allies, calm markets after impeachment

Ukraine destroys 56 Russian drones in overnight strike, air force says

US officials say most Northeast drone sightings are actually manned aircraft

Tax evaders: Over 150 FBR-filed FIRs will be withdrawn on SC order

Central Asia: Pakistan trade corridors emerge as regional priority: Aleem

$330m loan agreement inked with ADB for ISPDP additional financing

Niger ministry says 39 killed in attacks near Burkina Faso

Britain joins trans-Pacific pact in biggest post-Brexit trade deal

Read more stories