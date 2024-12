Rain halted the resumption of play after lunch on day one of the third Test between Australia and India in Brisbane on Saturday.

Australia were 28 for no loss at the Gabba, having been sent in to bat after India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss.

The five-Test series is level at 1-1 after Australia won the second match in Adelaide following India’s opening win in Perth.