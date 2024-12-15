AGL 39.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 189.85 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.22%)
BOP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.93%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.77%)
DCL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
DFML 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.17%)
DGKC 105.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.43%)
FCCL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.25%)
FFBL 93.41 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.89%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
HUBC 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.75%)
HUMNL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
KEL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KOSM 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.33%)
MLCF 48.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.39%)
NBP 72.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-3.35%)
OGDC 222.95 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (4.47%)
PAEL 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.91%)
PIBTL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.62%)
PPL 201.45 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.76%)
PRL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.17%)
PTC 26.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
SEARL 116.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.12%)
TELE 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.53%)
TOMCL 36.61 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.36%)
TPLP 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.93%)
TREET 24.49 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (9.87%)
TRG 61.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.76%)
UNITY 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.72%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,150 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 38,093 Increased By 312.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 114,302 Increased By 121.3 (0.11%)
KSE30 35,805 Increased By 104.1 (0.29%)
Dec 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-15

Iron ore futures retreat

Reuters Published 15 Dec, 2024 02:50am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures retreated on Friday and were on track to end the week lower, as top consumer China’s latest vows of further stimulus to shore up its faltering economy failed to impress investors.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended morning trade 1.3% lower at 795.5 yuan ($109.34) a metric ton. The contract has dipped 0.06% so far this week, snapping a three-week rise.

The benchmark January iron ore on the Singapore Exchange slipped 2.32% at $103.6 a ton, but gained 2.65% this week, as of 0330 GMT. “Markets were highly disappointed at the lack of concrete specifics from China’s Central Economic Work Conference, given such a promising start to the week from... the Politburo,” said Atilla Widnell, managing director at Navigate Commodities.

The letdown came despite Chinese authorities signalling the fine print on policy would be released in and around March 2025, Widnell added.

Beijing pledged on Thursday to increase its budget deficit, issue more debt and loosen monetary policy as it braces for heightened trade tensions ahead of a second Donald Trump presidency.

The remarks came in a readout of top Chinese leaders’ annual Central Economic Work Conference, held on Dec. 11-12. “With the recovery path for China still bumpy... we’ll struggle to see a long-term move higher for iron ore prices,” ING analysts said, adding that this will continue until the market sees signs of sustainable economic recovery and growth.

Also pressuring ore prices are high portside stocks, standing at above 150 million tons - the highest ever for this time of the year, ING said.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE weakened, with coking coal and coke down 1.77% and 2.88%, respectively. Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange posted losses. Rebar shed 1.55%, hot-rolled coil and wire rod dropped about 1.77% and stainless steel eased 0.46%.

iron ore China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange China yuan

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore futures retreat

Tax evaders: Over 150 FBR-filed FIRs will be withdrawn on SC order

Central Asia: Pakistan trade corridors emerge as regional priority: Aleem

$330m loan agreement inked with ADB for ISPDP additional financing

Transformation plan: FBR to enforce ‘Faceless Customs Assessment’ system

PTI seeks ‘unconditional’ talks

‘Intra-trade among Saarc countries remains in low range of 5pc’

Border attacks increased 70pc after arrival of Taliban in Kabul, moot told

Sindh to develop SEZs for Chinese cos: minister

Non-availability of life-saving drugs adds to Kurram’s woes

Customs values on import of Cereal Foods in bulk packaging revised

Read more stories