Life & Style

Shanghai bear cub Junjun becomes breakout star

Reuters Published 14 Dec, 2024 05:29pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SHANGHAI: Adoring crowds are flocking to a zoo in Shanghai to watch Junjun, a bear cub just 11 months old, as he frolics in his enclosure playing with toys, such as a favourite tyre, or splashing in a water trough.

Standing 1 m (3.3 ft) tall and weighing more than 35 kg (77 lbs), the brown bear’s every move captivates fans, who exclaim at his resemblance to a playful puppy and admire his fluffy fur coat.

Even on a cold weekday in December, when the zoo in China’s commercial hub is mostly deserted, a crowd gathers at the outdoor enclosure where Junjun encounters his doting public every two days.

“His little movements are really funny. Very cute, so cute that it can’t be cuter,” said one visitor, surnamed Lin.

Born at the zoo as the first offspring of his parents, Junjun was hand-reared by keepers who supply his toys and favourite foods of beef and apples with honey.

Junjun’s fame has spread on social media, with videos and pictures online commenting on his resemblance to Duffy, a teddy bear and popular Disney character.

“Everyone likes such a lively and active bear cub,” said his keeper, Yang Junjie. “He can play in the exhibition area all day long, attracting everyone’s attention.”

Junjun has always been playful, said Yang, who added he was initially taken aback by the streams of visitors as he did not realise his charge had become an online celebrity.

The bear’s favourite game is racing with his keepers, first chasing them, then being chased by them but stopping to let them catch up.

Shanghai

