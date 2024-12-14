AGL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
AIRLINK 189.90 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.25%)
BOP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.74%)
CNERGY 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
DCL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
DFML 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
DGKC 106.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-2.37%)
FCCL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.31%)
FFBL 93.68 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (4.19%)
FFL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
HUBC 122.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.11%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
KOSM 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
MLCF 48.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.66%)
NBP 72.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-3.43%)
OGDC 224.00 Increased By ▲ 10.59 (4.96%)
PAEL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
PIBTL 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.73%)
PPL 204.00 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (2.04%)
PRL 33.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.62%)
PTC 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.95%)
SEARL 116.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.13%)
TELE 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.23%)
TOMCL 36.60 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.33%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.14%)
TREET 24.52 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
UNITY 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.56%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 12,150 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 38,093 Increased By 312.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 114,302 Increased By 121.3 (0.11%)
KSE30 35,805 Increased By 104.1 (0.29%)
Dec 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-14

Huawei to help Punjab govt transform Lahore into ‘modern digital city’

Recorder Report Published 14 Dec, 2024 06:46am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif spent a busy 5th day during her China visit, as she visited Huawei Technologies’s Bantian headquarter in Shenzhen longgang district, and witnessed various sections. She was warmly welcomed by Huawei authorities.

She met Huawei’s Government Affairs Director Wang Chengdong to discuss various initiatives to make Lahore a modern digital city. She invited President Huawei Technologies to visit Lahore and make investment in Pakistan especially Punjab. In the meeting, it was decided to make Lahore the first modern smart city of Pakistan with the cooperation of Huawei. She offered Huawei cooperation in setting up an office in Nawaz Sharif IT City.

She also assured Huawei to set up Huawei office and after-sales service center across Punjab. She also discussed with him issues relating to e-commerce, ecosystem and ICT infrastructure development, and digitization of health and education department. She assured Huawei of her full cooperation in setting up an assembly and manufacturing plant in Punjab.

The Chief Minister was briefed in detail by Huawei President Wang Chengdong about Huawei’s ongoing projects in Pakistan, especially in Punjab. She took keen interest and discussed with him Huawei’s projects in the health and education sectors.

The CM apprised him of the Safe City projects in different cities of Punjab, and vowed to make Lahore Pakistan’s first modern smart city with the help of Huawei. She said that the vision of Digital Punjab will be implemented with the cooperation of Huawei. She invited Huawei to invest in Pakistan, especially in Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “The vision of Digital Punjab will be realized with the cooperation of Huawei.” She added, “We want to benefit from Huawei’s expertise in telecommunication and digitization.” She highlighted, “Punjab’s first full-fledged AI University will benefit from Huawei’s professional skills.”

The Chief Minister said, “Huawei will assist in capacity building and IT research at Nawaz Sharif IT City.” She added, “We want to introduce Punjab’s youth to the latest digital technologies with Huawei’s assistance.” She underscored, “Huawei will also assist Punjab in ecosystem development.”

She said, “Lahore’s first Safe City project was established in collaboration with Huawei.” She visited Huawei Technologies and witnessed its various sections.

Later, the CM reached Yantian District from Shanghai. She visited BGI Genomics a world-renowned medicine company for the treatment of cancer and other genetic diseases, a MoU was signed between the Punjab government and BGI for cooperation in cancer treatment and other matters. The proposal to introduce new techniques of rice production and establish a health sector working group was reviewed. She met Wang Jian, President of BGI Genomics.

She was briefed by Yin Yi, CEO of BGI Genomics, Zhao Lijian, CEO of BGI Genomics, and Li Ning, Deputy General Manager of BGI Genomics. BGI Genomics is working with the Health Department to treat cancer and will support the Punjab government.

She invited investment in laboratories for genetic testing and medical sample transportation sector in Punjab. She also invited BGI Genomics to establish a research centre in Punjab. BGI Genomics responded positively to the Punjab government’s offer and reiterated its commitment to increase cooperation in future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Huawei Technologies mou Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Comments

200 characters

Huawei to help Punjab govt transform Lahore into ‘modern digital city’

Chinese investors ink five MoUs in Karachi

Govt envisages increasing IT sector exports to $4.2bn

New corridors being added: Minister unveils plans for CPEC upgrade in Phase-II

DPF jumps 48pc to Rs148bn by FY24-end

Madrassah registration: President says ‘new law is unnecessary’

Captive power plants: Govt talking with IMF, others to avoid closure

MoEA concerned about slow work at DHP

Income Tax Ordinance 2001: Commissioner does not fall under definition of ‘person’: ATIR Islamabad

Pak-EU ties make significant strides since grant of GSP

Various areas: Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to boost cooperation

Read more stories