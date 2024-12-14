Huawei to help Punjab govt transform Lahore into ‘modern digital city’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif spent a busy 5th day during her China visit, as she visited Huawei Technologies’s Bantian headquarter in Shenzhen longgang district, and witnessed various sections. She was warmly welcomed by Huawei authorities.

She met Huawei’s Government Affairs Director Wang Chengdong to discuss various initiatives to make Lahore a modern digital city. She invited President Huawei Technologies to visit Lahore and make investment in Pakistan especially Punjab. In the meeting, it was decided to make Lahore the first modern smart city of Pakistan with the cooperation of Huawei. She offered Huawei cooperation in setting up an office in Nawaz Sharif IT City.

She also assured Huawei to set up Huawei office and after-sales service center across Punjab. She also discussed with him issues relating to e-commerce, ecosystem and ICT infrastructure development, and digitization of health and education department. She assured Huawei of her full cooperation in setting up an assembly and manufacturing plant in Punjab.

The Chief Minister was briefed in detail by Huawei President Wang Chengdong about Huawei’s ongoing projects in Pakistan, especially in Punjab. She took keen interest and discussed with him Huawei’s projects in the health and education sectors.

The CM apprised him of the Safe City projects in different cities of Punjab, and vowed to make Lahore Pakistan’s first modern smart city with the help of Huawei. She said that the vision of Digital Punjab will be implemented with the cooperation of Huawei. She invited Huawei to invest in Pakistan, especially in Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “The vision of Digital Punjab will be realized with the cooperation of Huawei.” She added, “We want to benefit from Huawei’s expertise in telecommunication and digitization.” She highlighted, “Punjab’s first full-fledged AI University will benefit from Huawei’s professional skills.”

The Chief Minister said, “Huawei will assist in capacity building and IT research at Nawaz Sharif IT City.” She added, “We want to introduce Punjab’s youth to the latest digital technologies with Huawei’s assistance.” She underscored, “Huawei will also assist Punjab in ecosystem development.”

She said, “Lahore’s first Safe City project was established in collaboration with Huawei.” She visited Huawei Technologies and witnessed its various sections.

Later, the CM reached Yantian District from Shanghai. She visited BGI Genomics a world-renowned medicine company for the treatment of cancer and other genetic diseases, a MoU was signed between the Punjab government and BGI for cooperation in cancer treatment and other matters. The proposal to introduce new techniques of rice production and establish a health sector working group was reviewed. She met Wang Jian, President of BGI Genomics.

She was briefed by Yin Yi, CEO of BGI Genomics, Zhao Lijian, CEO of BGI Genomics, and Li Ning, Deputy General Manager of BGI Genomics. BGI Genomics is working with the Health Department to treat cancer and will support the Punjab government.

She invited investment in laboratories for genetic testing and medical sample transportation sector in Punjab. She also invited BGI Genomics to establish a research centre in Punjab. BGI Genomics responded positively to the Punjab government’s offer and reiterated its commitment to increase cooperation in future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024