WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Dec 13, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 12-Dec-24 11-Dec-24 10-Dec-24 9-Dec-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104845 0.104774 0.104936 0.104386
Euro 0.798901 0.79996 0.800496 0.802478
Japanese yen 0.0050001 0.0050155 0.0050193 0.005069
U.K. pound 0.970089 0.969819 0.97026 0.969344
U.S. dollar 0.761511 0.761359 0.760422 0.759347
Algerian dinar 0.0057006 0.0056968 0.0056981 0.005692
Australian dollar 0.488662 0.48529 0.485529 0.484615
Botswana pula 0.0563518 0.0561883 0.0561952 0.055812
Brazilian real 0.128196 0.126233 0.125642 0.125379
Brunei dollar 0.566685 0.567712 0.567776 0.565327
Canadian dollar 0.536729 0.537911 0.536756 0.537401
Chilean peso 0.0007804 0.0007829 0.000784 0.000782
Czech koruna 0.0318544 0.031856 0.0318755 0.031964
Danish krone 0.107116 0.10727 0.107338 0.107602
Indian rupee 0.0089723 0.0089738 0.0089616 0.008962
Israeli New Shekel 0.213249 0.212433 0.212468 0.213001
Korean won 0.000532 0.0005331 0.0005306 0.000535
Kuwaiti dinar 2.47767 2.47798 2.47573 2.47224
Malaysian ringgit 0.171744 0.17202 0.17173 0.171701
Mauritian rupee 0.0161853 0.0162324 0.0162103 0.016234
Mexican peso 0.037757 0.0375545 0.037676
New Zealand dollar 0.441638 0.44155 0.444847 0.442927
Norwegian krone 0.0685515 0.0683023 0.0682348 0.068334
Omani rial 1.98052 1.98013 1.97769 1.97489
Peruvian sol 0.204997 0.205242
Philippine peso 0.0130794 0.0131364 0.0131024 0.013142
Polish zloty 0.18692 0.187398 0.187675 0.188433
Qatari riyal 0.209206 0.209165 0.208907 0.208612
Russian ruble 0.0073257 0.0073725 0.0076018 0.007641
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.20307 0.203029 0.202779 0.202493
Singapore dollar 0.566685 0.567712 0.567776 0.565327
South African rand 0.0430958 0.0425909 0.0426277 0.042405
Swedish krona 0.0694696 0.0694621 0.0694062 0.069563
Swiss franc 0.858718 0.861851 0.864312 0.863876
Thai baht 0.0224993 0.0225468 0.022385
Trinidadian dollar 0.11271 0.112779 0.112598 0.112389
U.A.E. dirham 0.207355 0.207314 0.207058 0.206766
Uruguayan peso 0.0171972 0.017135 0.0172713 0.017366
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments