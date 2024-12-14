WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Dec 13, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 12-Dec-24 11-Dec-24 10-Dec-24 9-Dec-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104845 0.104774 0.104936 0.104386 Euro 0.798901 0.79996 0.800496 0.802478 Japanese yen 0.0050001 0.0050155 0.0050193 0.005069 U.K. pound 0.970089 0.969819 0.97026 0.969344 U.S. dollar 0.761511 0.761359 0.760422 0.759347 Algerian dinar 0.0057006 0.0056968 0.0056981 0.005692 Australian dollar 0.488662 0.48529 0.485529 0.484615 Botswana pula 0.0563518 0.0561883 0.0561952 0.055812 Brazilian real 0.128196 0.126233 0.125642 0.125379 Brunei dollar 0.566685 0.567712 0.567776 0.565327 Canadian dollar 0.536729 0.537911 0.536756 0.537401 Chilean peso 0.0007804 0.0007829 0.000784 0.000782 Czech koruna 0.0318544 0.031856 0.0318755 0.031964 Danish krone 0.107116 0.10727 0.107338 0.107602 Indian rupee 0.0089723 0.0089738 0.0089616 0.008962 Israeli New Shekel 0.213249 0.212433 0.212468 0.213001 Korean won 0.000532 0.0005331 0.0005306 0.000535 Kuwaiti dinar 2.47767 2.47798 2.47573 2.47224 Malaysian ringgit 0.171744 0.17202 0.17173 0.171701 Mauritian rupee 0.0161853 0.0162324 0.0162103 0.016234 Mexican peso 0.037757 0.0375545 0.037676 New Zealand dollar 0.441638 0.44155 0.444847 0.442927 Norwegian krone 0.0685515 0.0683023 0.0682348 0.068334 Omani rial 1.98052 1.98013 1.97769 1.97489 Peruvian sol 0.204997 0.205242 Philippine peso 0.0130794 0.0131364 0.0131024 0.013142 Polish zloty 0.18692 0.187398 0.187675 0.188433 Qatari riyal 0.209206 0.209165 0.208907 0.208612 Russian ruble 0.0073257 0.0073725 0.0076018 0.007641 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.20307 0.203029 0.202779 0.202493 Singapore dollar 0.566685 0.567712 0.567776 0.565327 South African rand 0.0430958 0.0425909 0.0426277 0.042405 Swedish krona 0.0694696 0.0694621 0.0694062 0.069563 Swiss franc 0.858718 0.861851 0.864312 0.863876 Thai baht 0.0224993 0.0225468 0.022385 Trinidadian dollar 0.11271 0.112779 0.112598 0.112389 U.A.E. dirham 0.207355 0.207314 0.207058 0.206766 Uruguayan peso 0.0171972 0.017135 0.0172713 0.017366 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

