AGL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
AIRLINK 189.90 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.25%)
BOP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.74%)
CNERGY 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
DCL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
DFML 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
DGKC 106.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-2.37%)
FCCL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.31%)
FFBL 93.68 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (4.19%)
FFL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
HUBC 122.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.11%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
KOSM 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
MLCF 48.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.66%)
NBP 72.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-3.43%)
OGDC 224.00 Increased By ▲ 10.59 (4.96%)
PAEL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
PIBTL 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.73%)
PPL 204.00 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (2.04%)
PRL 33.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.62%)
PTC 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.95%)
SEARL 116.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.13%)
TELE 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.23%)
TOMCL 36.60 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.33%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.14%)
TREET 24.52 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
UNITY 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.56%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 12,150 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 38,093 Increased By 312.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 114,302 Increased By 121.3 (0.11%)
KSE30 35,805 Increased By 104.1 (0.29%)
Dec 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-14

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 14 Dec, 2024 06:46am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Dec 13, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR          SDR per  Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        12-Dec-24      11-Dec-24      10-Dec-24       9-Dec-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104845       0.104774       0.104936       0.104386
Euro                             0.798901        0.79996       0.800496       0.802478
Japanese yen                    0.0050001      0.0050155      0.0050193       0.005069
U.K. pound                       0.970089       0.969819        0.97026       0.969344
U.S. dollar                      0.761511       0.761359       0.760422       0.759347
Algerian dinar                  0.0057006      0.0056968      0.0056981       0.005692
Australian dollar                0.488662        0.48529       0.485529       0.484615
Botswana pula                   0.0563518      0.0561883      0.0561952       0.055812
Brazilian real                   0.128196       0.126233       0.125642       0.125379
Brunei dollar                    0.566685       0.567712       0.567776       0.565327
Canadian dollar                  0.536729       0.537911       0.536756       0.537401
Chilean peso                    0.0007804      0.0007829       0.000784       0.000782
Czech koruna                    0.0318544       0.031856      0.0318755       0.031964
Danish krone                     0.107116        0.10727       0.107338       0.107602
Indian rupee                    0.0089723      0.0089738      0.0089616       0.008962
Israeli New Shekel               0.213249       0.212433       0.212468       0.213001
Korean won                       0.000532      0.0005331      0.0005306       0.000535
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.47767        2.47798        2.47573        2.47224
Malaysian ringgit                0.171744        0.17202        0.17173       0.171701
Mauritian rupee                 0.0161853      0.0162324      0.0162103       0.016234
Mexican peso                     0.037757      0.0375545       0.037676
New Zealand dollar               0.441638        0.44155       0.444847       0.442927
Norwegian krone                 0.0685515      0.0683023      0.0682348       0.068334
Omani rial                        1.98052        1.98013        1.97769        1.97489
Peruvian sol                     0.204997       0.205242
Philippine peso                 0.0130794      0.0131364      0.0131024       0.013142
Polish zloty                      0.18692       0.187398       0.187675       0.188433
Qatari riyal                     0.209206       0.209165       0.208907       0.208612
Russian ruble                   0.0073257      0.0073725      0.0076018       0.007641
Saudi Arabian riyal               0.20307       0.203029       0.202779       0.202493
Singapore dollar                 0.566685       0.567712       0.567776       0.565327
South African rand              0.0430958      0.0425909      0.0426277       0.042405
Swedish krona                   0.0694696      0.0694621      0.0694062       0.069563
Swiss franc                      0.858718       0.861851       0.864312       0.863876
Thai baht                       0.0224993      0.0225468                      0.022385
Trinidadian dollar                0.11271       0.112779       0.112598       0.112389
U.A.E. dirham                    0.207355       0.207314       0.207058       0.206766
Uruguayan peso                  0.0171972       0.017135      0.0172713       0.017366
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF Currency values

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Chinese investors ink five MoUs in Karachi

Govt envisages increasing IT sector exports to $4.2bn

New corridors being added: Minister unveils plans for CPEC upgrade in Phase-II

DPF jumps 48pc to Rs148bn by FY24-end

Madrassah registration: President says ‘new law is unnecessary’

Captive power plants: Govt talking with IMF, others to avoid closure

MoEA concerned about slow work at DHP

Income Tax Ordinance 2001: Commissioner does not fall under definition of ‘person’: ATIR Islamabad

Pak-EU ties make significant strides since grant of GSP

Various areas: Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to boost cooperation

Read more stories