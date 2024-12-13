AGL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
AIRLINK 189.79 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.19%)
BOP 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.64%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
DCL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DFML 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
DGKC 106.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.41%)
FCCL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.57%)
FFBL 93.50 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (3.99%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
HUBC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.59%)
HUMNL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.04%)
KEL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
KOSM 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.93%)
MLCF 48.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.56%)
NBP 72.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-3.3%)
OGDC 224.00 Increased By ▲ 10.59 (4.96%)
PAEL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.58%)
PIBTL 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (6.84%)
PPL 204.10 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.09%)
PRL 33.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.94%)
PTC 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.61%)
SEARL 116.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.39%)
TELE 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.33%)
TOMCL 36.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.13%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.38%)
TREET 24.52 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10%)
TRG 60.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
UNITY 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,100 Decreased By -64.3 (-0.53%)
BR30 37,958 Increased By 177.8 (0.47%)
KSE100 114,669 Increased By 488.8 (0.43%)
KSE30 35,966 Increased By 264.3 (0.74%)
Dec 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks on course to snap three-week winning streak

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2024 02:02pm

European stocks slipped on Friday, and were on track to break a three-week winning streak, as investors sought clarity on the pace of monetary easing in the euro zone next year amid concerns over slowing economic growth and a potential trade war.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged down 0.2% by 0807 GMT and looked on track to end the week 0.4% lower.

Stock markets have been choppy this week as investors digested stimulus updates from China, inflation data from the US and euro zone as well as the European Central Bank’s fourth rate cut of the year on Thursday.

Focus now shifts to France, where President Emmanuel Macron is set to name a new prime minister, and the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week, when a rate cut is expected.

The UK’s FTSE 100 got a lift as the pound fell after data showed Britain’s economy shrank for a second month in October, the first back-to-back falls in output since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

European stocks pare losses after ECB trims interest rates

London-listed shares of Tullow Oil reversed opening gains and were last down 3.9% after US oil and gas company Kosmos Energy said it was in early talks for an all-share acquisition of the West Africa-focussed firm.

Munich Re climbed 4% after the German reinsurer said that it is targeting 6 billion euros ($6.27 billion) in net profit for next year, with its reinsurance business alone anticipated to make up 5.1 billion euros.

European stocks

Comments

200 characters

European stocks on course to snap three-week winning streak

World Bank approves $240mn for WASH services in Karachi

Stocks stage comeback after initial selling at PSX

May 9 riots: SC conditionally allows military courts to announce verdicts

Rupee records marginal increase against US dollar

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Out of 2.32mn freelancers, only 38,000 hold bank accounts in Pakistan, PM Committee told

Pakistan’s LAAM Technologies raises $5.5mn seed funding

Israeli strike on Gaza post office kills 30 Palestinians

Sri Lanka says Adani port project to continue despite US charges

Indian police say probing bomb threat to central bank in Mumbai

Read more stories