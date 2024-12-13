AGL 40.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
AIRLINK 192.30 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.52%)
BOP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.74%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.5%)
DCL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
DFML 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.27%)
DGKC 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-3.34%)
FCCL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.31%)
FFBL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (3.71%)
FFL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
HUBC 121.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.45%)
KEL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.1%)
KOSM 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.62%)
MLCF 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.77%)
NBP 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-4.44%)
OGDC 217.00 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (1.68%)
PAEL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.85%)
PIBTL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.18%)
PPL 197.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.24%)
PRL 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.43%)
PTC 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
SEARL 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.69%)
TELE 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
TOMCL 36.50 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.05%)
TPLP 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.53%)
TREET 24.00 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.67%)
TRG 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
UNITY 35.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.34%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 11,994 Decreased By -171.1 (-1.41%)
BR30 37,535 Decreased By -244.9 (-0.65%)
KSE100 112,964 Decreased By -1216.9 (-1.07%)
KSE30 35,245 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.28%)
Dec 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Chanel picks Matthieu Blazy as creative director

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2024 01:25pm
Designer Matthieu Blazy walks out after models presented creations from the Bottega Veneta Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. Photo: Reuters
Designer Matthieu Blazy walks out after models presented creations from the Bottega Veneta Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. Photo: Reuters

PARIS: French fashion house Chanel selected former Bottega Veneta design chief Matthieu Blazy as its next creative director, Women’s Wear Daily and the Financial Times reported Thursday.

French luxury group Kering earlier said it has appointed Louise Trotter as creative director of its Bottega Veneta brand to replace Blazy, whose name has been circulating for months as Chanel’s most likely pick.

Chanel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The choice of Blazy to usher in a new aesthetic for the privately-owned brand, famous for tweed jackets, double-C logos and No. 5 perfume, comes amid an industry-wide slump in the luxury sector.

The high-profile role has been left vacant since the abrupt departure of Virginie Viard in June.

Viard, had worked at Chanel for nearly thirty years, alongside longtime Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld, taking over in 2019 following his death.

Designer John Galliano leaves Maison Margiela brand after 10 years

The world’s second-largest label after LVMH’s Louis Vuitton, Chanel is owned by French billionaire brothers Alain Wertheimer and Gerard Wertheimer.

Kering’s new hire Trotter, currently creative director at French fashion brand Carven and previously in the same role at Lacoste, will join the company at the end of January, the company said in a statement.

Bottega Veneta Matthieu Blazy Alain Wertheimer

Comments

200 characters

Chanel picks Matthieu Blazy as creative director

Profit-taking at PSX, KSE-100 declines over 1,200 points

May 9 riots: SC conditionally allows military courts to announce verdicts

Intra-day update: rupee marginally strengthens against US dollar

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Population, economy: ICJ apprised of woeful climate change impacts

Over 50 Chinese cos to invest $1.4bn in Sindh projects

Climate funding: ADB commits Rs700bn, IFIs follow suit

Discos’ sell-off: Power Division fails to satisfy Senate panel

KE FCA for October: Nepra to approve Rs0.27/unit negative adjustment

$425m national transmission modernisation project: World Bank rates implementation as ‘moderately satisfactory’

Read more stories