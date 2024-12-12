AGL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
AIRLINK 190.98 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.6%)
BOP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.55%)
DCL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
DFML 42.04 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.13%)
DGKC 108.39 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.44%)
FCCL 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.31%)
FFBL 90.22 Increased By ▲ 8.20 (10%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HUBC 123.00 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.96%)
HUMNL 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
KEL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
KOSM 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.59%)
MLCF 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.97%)
NBP 74.25 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.8%)
OGDC 212.00 Increased By ▲ 7.15 (3.49%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.97%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.39%)
PPL 201.04 Increased By ▲ 15.63 (8.43%)
PRL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.71%)
PTC 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 117.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.77%)
TELE 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TOMCL 35.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.04%)
TREET 22.29 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (10.02%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
UNITY 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.4%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (8.48%)
BR100 12,159 Increased By 386.9 (3.29%)
BR30 37,770 Increased By 1185.5 (3.24%)
KSE100 114,181 Increased By 3370.3 (3.04%)
KSE30 35,701 Increased By 1272.1 (3.69%)
Dec 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Designer John Galliano leaves Maison Margiela brand after 10 years

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2024 02:22pm
John Galliano pictured with Vogue editor Anna Wintour.
John Galliano pictured with Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

MILAN: Fashion brand Maison Margiela has parted ways with its artistic director John Galliano after ten years, its parent company OTB said on Wednesday, without giving any reason for the decision.

OTB founder Renzo Rosso hired the ex-Christian Dior designer in 2014 after he was sacked in 2011 by Dior owner LVMH over a video showing him making anti-Semitic comments in a Paris bar.

Rosso, whose OTB - which stands for Only the Brave - also owns the Diesel, Marni and Jil Sander labels, said Galliano had “laid the foundations for the future of Maison Margiela”, adding that he was confident there would be opportunities for further collaboration.

After his firing from Dior, Galliano acknowledged having undergone treatment for drugs and alcohol and he briefly worked as a designer for New York fashion house Oscar de la Renta in 2013.

“For now, I want to express my immense gratitude. I continue to atone, and I will never stop dreaming,” Galliano said in a statement.

“Gratitude to Renzo Rosso, who (…) gave me the greatest, most precious gift, allowing me the opportunity to once again find my creative voice when I had become voiceless”, he said.

John Galliano Maison Margiela

Comments

200 characters

Designer John Galliano leaves Maison Margiela brand after 10 years

Court indicts Imran, Bushra in Toshakhana-II case

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Aurangzeb says Pakistan economy’s issues have been addressed

Oil little changed as demand weakness offsets sanctions-driven supply risks

Islamabad to become ‘model city’ for EVs: Tanveer

IGI Investments eyes 40.63% stake in Mitchell’s Fruit Farms Limited

Haleon Pakistan plans to manufacture Centrum multivitamins

US announces first Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon under ceasefire deal

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Modernising power distribution infrastructure: $530m loan approved by ADB

Read more stories