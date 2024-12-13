AGL 40.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
AIRLINK 192.30 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.52%)
BOP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.74%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.5%)
DCL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
DFML 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.27%)
DGKC 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-3.34%)
FCCL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.31%)
FFBL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (3.71%)
FFL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
HUBC 121.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.45%)
KEL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.1%)
KOSM 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.62%)
MLCF 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.77%)
NBP 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-4.44%)
OGDC 217.00 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (1.68%)
PAEL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.85%)
PIBTL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.18%)
PPL 197.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.24%)
PRL 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.43%)
PTC 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
SEARL 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.69%)
TELE 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
TOMCL 36.50 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.05%)
TPLP 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.53%)
TREET 24.00 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.67%)
TRG 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
UNITY 35.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.34%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 11,994 Decreased By -171.1 (-1.41%)
BR30 37,535 Decreased By -244.9 (-0.65%)
KSE100 112,964 Decreased By -1216.9 (-1.07%)
KSE30 35,245 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.28%)
Dec 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

Plane carrying 318 stranded Pakistanis in Syria lands in Pakistan

Published 13 Dec, 2024 12:46pm
Plane carrying 318 stranded Pakistanis in Syria lands in Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Plane carrying 318 stranded Pakistanis in Syria lands in Pakistan

Profit-taking at PSX, KSE-100 declines over 1,200 points

May 9 riots: SC conditionally allows military courts to announce verdicts

Intra-day update: rupee marginally strengthens against US dollar

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Population, economy: ICJ apprised of woeful climate change impacts

Over 50 Chinese cos to invest $1.4bn in Sindh projects

Climate funding: ADB commits Rs700bn, IFIs follow suit

Discos’ sell-off: Power Division fails to satisfy Senate panel

KE FCA for October: Nepra to approve Rs0.27/unit negative adjustment

$425m national transmission modernisation project: World Bank rates implementation as ‘moderately satisfactory’

Read more stories