Plane carrying 318 stranded Pakistanis in Syria lands in Pakistan

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Dec 13
|
278.15
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Dec 13
|
277.95
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Dec 13
|
152.89
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Dec 13
|
0.89
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Dec 13
|
1.27
|
Euro to USD / Dec 13
|
1.05
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Dec 12
|
6,051.25
|
Nasdaq / Dec 12
|
19,902.84
|
Dow Jones / Dec 12
|
44,914.12
|
India Sensex / Dec 13
|
81,383.94
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Dec 13
|
39,468.16
|
Hang Seng / Dec 13
|
20,056.01
|
FTSE 100 / Dec 13
|
8,323.68
|
Germany DAX 30 / Dec 13
|
20,507.55
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Dec 12
|
17,585
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Dec 12
|
243,659.90
|
Petrol/Litre / Dec 13
|
252.10
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Dec 13
|
70.10
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Dec 13
|
2,685.25
|
Diesel/Litre / Dec 13
|
258.43
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Dec 13
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
8.07
▲ 1.00 (14.14%)
|
Oilboy Energy / Dec 13
Oilboy Energy Limited(OBOY)
|
9.72
▲ 1.00 (11.47%)
|
LSE Financial Serv. / Dec 13
LSE Financial Services Limited(LSEFSL)
|
15.14
▲ 1.38 (10.03%)
|
United Brands / Dec 13
United Brands Limited(UBDL)
|
24.84
▲ 2.26 (10.01%)
|
Arpak Int. / Dec 13
Arpak International Investments Ltd.(ARPAK)
|
76.32
▲ 6.94 (10.00%)
|
Biafo Ind. / Dec 13
Biafo Industries Limited(BIFO)
|
190.43
▲ 17.31 (10.00%)
|
Data Agro / Dec 13
Data Agro Limited(DAAG)
|
104.61
▲ 9.51 (10.00%)
|
Fecto Cement / Dec 13
Fecto Cement Limited(FECTC)
|
120.47
▲ 10.95 (10.00%)
|
MithchellsFruit / Dec 13
Mitchells Fruit Farms Limited(MFFL)
|
231.48
▲ 21.04 (10.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Blue-Ex Ltd / Dec 13
Blue-Ex Limited (GEM)(GEMBLUEX)
|
32.99
▼ -3.66 (-9.99%)
|
Trust Sec.& Brok. / Dec 13
Trust Securities & Brokerage Limited(TSBL)
|
10.72
▼ -1.19 (-9.99%)
|
Crescent Fib. / Dec 13
Crescent Fibres Limited(CFL)
|
39.60
▼ -4.37 (-9.94%)
|
Gulistan Sp. / Dec 13
Gulistan Spinning Mills Limited(GUSM)
|
8.52
▼ -0.87 (-9.27%)
|
Zahid Jee Textile / Dec 13
Zahidjee Textile Mills Limited(ZAHID)
|
26.10
▼ -2.42 (-8.49%)
|
Parmount Sp. / Dec 13
Paramount Spinning Mills Limited(PASM)
|
4.48
▼ -0.40 (-8.20%)
|
Bank AL-Habib / Dec 13
Bank AL Habib Limited(BAHL)
|
120
▼ -10.17 (-7.81%)
|
Mughal Energy / Dec 13
Mughal Energy Limited(GEM)(GEMMEL)
|
21
▼ -1.65 (-7.28%)
|
First IBL Mod. / Dec 13
First IBL Modaraba(FIBLM)
|
3.30
▼ -0.25 (-7.04%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Dec 13
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
232,925,553
▼ -0.01
|
Cnergyico PK / Dec 13
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
80,186,381
▼ -0.18
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Dec 13
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
70,681,266
▲ 0.47
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Dec 13
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
59,689,845
▼ -0.26
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Dec 13
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
49,273,861
▲ 0.10
|
Lotte Chemical / Dec 13
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited(LOTCHEM)
|
45,989,291
▼ -0.92
|
Sui South Gas / Dec 13
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
38,442,527
▼ -1.71
|
Treet Corp / Dec 13
Treet Corporation Limited(TREET)
|
38,131,332
▲ 1.71
|
Hascol Petrol / Dec 13
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
29,707,822
▼ -0.38
