Palm tracks weakness in rival oils, set for a weekly loss

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures opened low on Friday, tracking weakness in rival vegetable oils at Chicago and Dalian exchanges and were set to book a weekly loss.

Palm trades low on sell-off, tracks weakness in soyoil at Chicago

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 27 ringgit, or 0.55%, to 4,894 ringgit ($1,099.78) a metric ton during the morning trade. The contract has fallen 4.49% so far this week.

