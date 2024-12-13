Palm tracks weakness in rival oils, set for a weekly loss

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures opened low on Friday, tracking weakness in rival vegetable oils at Chicago and Dalian exchanges and were set to book a weekly loss.
Palm trades low on sell-off, tracks weakness in soyoil at Chicago
The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 27 ringgit, or 0.55%, to 4,894 ringgit ($1,099.78) a metric ton during the morning trade. The contract has fallen 4.49% so far this week.
Fundamentals
Soyoil lost 0.52% at the Chicago Board of Trade. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 1.1%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.42%.
Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.
India’s palm oil imports in November fell 0.4% from October to 841,993 metric tons, the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India said on Thursday.
Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Tuesday that exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Dec. 1-10 rose 3.9%, while according to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia it rose 1.1%.
Palm oil is expected to test resistance at 4,961 ringgit per metric ton, a break above which could open the way towards 5,045 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.
