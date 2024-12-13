AGL 40.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
AIRLINK 195.25 Increased By ▲ 5.82 (3.07%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.42%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
DCL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.13%)
DFML 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.91%)
DGKC 106.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-2.19%)
FCCL 38.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
FFBL 93.48 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (3.97%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
HUBC 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.75%)
HUMNL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
KEL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.31%)
KOSM 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.19%)
MLCF 48.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.14%)
NBP 73.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.3%)
OGDC 217.75 Increased By ▲ 4.34 (2.03%)
PAEL 34.03 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.15%)
PIBTL 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.52%)
PPL 199.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.29%)
PRL 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.74%)
PTC 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
SEARL 118.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.14%)
TELE 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.02%)
TOMCL 36.07 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.84%)
TPLP 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.58%)
TREET 23.87 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.09%)
TRG 61.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.26%)
UNITY 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.15%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
BR100 12,155 Decreased By -10.2 (-0.08%)
BR30 37,932 Increased By 151.5 (0.4%)
KSE100 114,075 Decreased By -105.9 (-0.09%)
KSE30 35,647 Decreased By -53.9 (-0.15%)
Markets

Palm tracks weakness in rival oils, set for a weekly loss

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2024 10:01am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures opened low on Friday, tracking weakness in rival vegetable oils at Chicago and Dalian exchanges and were set to book a weekly loss.

Palm trades low on sell-off, tracks weakness in soyoil at Chicago

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 27 ringgit, or 0.55%, to 4,894 ringgit ($1,099.78) a metric ton during the morning trade. The contract has fallen 4.49% so far this week.

Fundamentals

  • Soyoil lost 0.52% at the Chicago Board of Trade. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 1.1%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.42%.

  • Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

  • India’s palm oil imports in November fell 0.4% from October to 841,993 metric tons, the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India said on Thursday.

  • Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Tuesday that exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Dec. 1-10 rose 3.9%, while according to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia it rose 1.1%.

  • Palm oil is expected to test resistance at 4,961 ringgit per metric ton, a break above which could open the way towards 5,045 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

