World Print 2024-12-13

Syria govt pledges ‘rule of law’ after Assad’s overthrow

AFP Published 13 Dec, 2024 06:29am

DAMASCUS: Syria’s interim government vowed on Thursday to institute the “rule of law” after years of abuses under ousted president Bashar al-Assad, as G7 powers pushed for an inclusive transition.

Assad fled Syria after a lightning offensive spearheaded by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group and its allies, which brought a sudden end to five decades of iron-fisted rule by his clan.

Syrians across the country and around the world erupted in celebration after enduring an era during which suspected dissidents were jailed or killed, and nearly 14 years of war that killed 500,000 people and displaced millions.

“We were living in oppression, we were unable to speak,” Ibtissam Kaab, a resident of Assad’s hometown Qardaha, told AFP.

“Whenever we wanted to speak, they threatened to harm us and our children.”

The new government’s spokesman told AFP on Thursday the country’s constitution and parliament would be suspended for the duration of a three-month transition.

“A judicial and human rights committee will be established to examine the constitution and then introduce amendments,” Obaida Arnaout told AFP.

Speaking at the state television headquarters, seized by the new rebel authorities, Arnaout said they would institute the “rule of law”.

“All those who committed crimes against the Syrian people will be judged in accordance with the law,” he added.

Asked about religious and personal freedoms, he said “we respect religious and cultural diversity in Syria”, adding that they would remain unchanged.

