AGL 40.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
AIRLINK 189.43 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.77%)
BOP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.17%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
DCL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
DGKC 108.63 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.67%)
FCCL 38.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.05%)
FFBL 89.91 Increased By ▲ 7.89 (9.62%)
FFL 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
HUBC 123.23 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (3.16%)
HUMNL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.85%)
KEL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KOSM 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.09%)
MLCF 49.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 74.82 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.57%)
OGDC 213.41 Increased By ▲ 8.56 (4.18%)
PAEL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.39%)
PPL 199.93 Increased By ▲ 14.52 (7.83%)
PRL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.8%)
PTC 27.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
SEARL 118.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.36%)
TELE 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.96%)
TOMCL 35.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.61%)
TREET 22.29 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (10.02%)
TRG 60.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
UNITY 36.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.42%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (8.48%)
BR100 12,159 Increased By 386.9 (3.29%)
BR30 37,770 Increased By 1185.5 (3.24%)
KSE100 114,181 Increased By 3370.3 (3.04%)
KSE30 35,701 Increased By 1272.1 (3.69%)
Dec 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-13

China, HK stocks end higher ahead of possible policy moves

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2024 06:29am

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks closed up on Thursday as investors awaited the outcome of a key economic policy meeting for cues into policy easing next year.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.0% by market close and the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng added 1.2%.

The focus is on the annual Central Economic Work Conference (CEWC) this week, with potential policy announcements expected. This follows Monday’s Politburo meeting, where leaders pledged to adopt an “appropriately loose” monetary policy to stimulate economic growth.

“As we go into the CEWC, we may have some disappointed offshore investors,” said UBS trader Kenyon Tse, adding that for offshore investors, every announcement gets a lot more scrutiny in terms of details.

“If you read through the transcript of last year’s CEWC, it was more big picture. It was more directional, not as much detail.”

Analysts at BNP Paribas said if indeed there is concrete fiscal policy follow-through to “expand domestic demand in all aspects” in the CEWC or the National People’s Congress, it should trigger a substantial upward revision to corporate earnings expectations in 2025 and a more sustainable tailwind to Chinese equities both onshore and offshore.

Financials and consumer staples added 1.3% and 2.1%, respectively, leading the rise in the onshore market.

China will expand its private pension scheme nationwide from Dec. 15, after trials in 36 cities, in a bid to help a rapidly ageing population, the state media said. Some market participants expect the expansion to bring more long-term capital to the market.

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

200 characters

China, HK stocks end higher ahead of possible policy moves

Climate funding: ADB commits Rs700bn, IFIs follow suit

Discos’ sell-off: Power Division fails to satisfy Senate panel

KE FCA for October: Nepra to approve Rs27/unit negative adjustment

Trial of civilians under the Army Act: CB’s Mandokhail raises concerns over legitimacy

SC CB dismisses pleas against practice procedure ordinance

Foreign investment: PM expresses satisfaction over OICCI report

Over 50 Chinese cos to invest $1.4bn in Sindh projects

$425m national transmission modernisation project: World Bank rates implementation as ‘moderately satisfactory’

Significant breakthrough: US FAA likely to resume flight operations

Disputes related to cotton cess: PCCC concerned over prolonged delays

Read more stories