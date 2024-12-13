61st ANNIVERSARY OF KENYA’S INDEPENDENCE: EXPERIENCE KENYA’S ADVENTURE

The forest adventure center better known as the forest, is your go-to ‘edumersion’ into Kenya’s deep and diversely rich forest. You will find exhilarating and unique experiences curated with profound respect and understanding for this towering lungs of nature in mind. The forest is great for paintballing, archery, camping, mountain biking, e-biking, foot golf, forest roving, guided nature walks, horse riding and zip lining over some of East and Central Africa longest lines.

Along the scenic coastline is Watamu, home to exhilarating experiences like kite surfing, stand-up paddle boarding and water-skiing. Alongside an almost 100% success rate of spotting resident pods of dolphins, you can be assured of indelible water experiences guided by award-winning coaches with over 18 years’ experience. Regardless of your level of experience, tribe watersports and the small Kenyan fishing village they live among, will leave you wanting more.

MIDA CREEK FLOATING ADVENTURE

One of Watamu’s hidden treasures, stretching inland from the ocean into Arabuko Sokoke Forest, abroad a tidal creek Mida is surrounded by extensive mangroves and lined with palms. This 32sq km creek with wide, healthy beds of sea grass and coral, is home to many species of fish and feeding sea turtles.

The most ideal way to experience Mida Creek is on floating adventure with Watamu Tree house. The trip is a unique mixture of adventure, nature, culture and nourishment of the body and spirit. After an hour of wonder and relaxation, you land on a secluded beach for a Swahili breakfast, after which a nature walk completes the adventure. As the trip depends on the tides it can only be done a few days a month at the right phase of the moon.

Test your limits as you experience the thrill and adrenaline rush of kayaking down one of Kenya’s longest rivers. Athi river has a variety of streams and rivers with exceptional features. Kenya offers challenging and playful creek boating with steep drops, standing waves, and punchy holes as some of the exceptional features. Savage.

Wilderness, now in operation for over 25 years, introduced white-water kayaking as a pillar of their water activities in 2003.

The kayak school, designed for fun and educational instruction, provides classes for beginners, intermediate and advanced white-water paddlers. With the backdrop of the Savage Wilderness Adventure Camp, anyone can participate in this activity.

OUTDOOR ADVENTURE EXPERIENCE

Outdoor Adventure Experience is a holistic multi-activity adventure trip that includes abseiling and rock climbing in the Kenyan outback and bordered on one side by Mount Kenya. It’s one thing to learn about volcanoes in the classroom, it’s another to hike to the top of one and peer over the edge into the valley below. Now that's a lesson visitors won't forget. Whether you're looking for a bit of team building then challenging yourself to learn a new skill, or simply desire a bit of family fun, Outdoor Adventure Experience has a wide range of adult trips that you can lose yourself in. All this is delivered by a dedicated and highly trained team who are defined by their passion for exploration and love of the outdoors.

Watamu’s Mida Creek is one of Kenya’s richest jewels and what better way to explore its unique ecosystem than on a guided kayak expedition? You are offered a privileged perspective of the mangrove channel and wildlife while you peacefully paddle and explore unspoiled nature and simultaneously get a gentle workout. The combination of kayaking and swimming and walking through the mangroves and then anchoring for a sundowner in the middle of the creek as you watch the sun set across the water is a phenomenon of absolute wonder. In case you are completely new to kayaking, you can sit in a double kayak with an experienced guide to allow you experience the magic of the Mida Creek.

ZERO TO HERO KITE SURFING EXPERIENCE

The Zero to Hero Experience is something you must consider adding to the tail end of your safari. Take advantage of Kenya’s incredible location, Watamu, along the coast and take on the trade winds that blow throughout the year as well as the ideally shallow sandy waters which make exploring the ocean fun and safe. Be ready to transform from an amateur into a proficient kite surfer over three days of training conducted by the only BKSA-approved kite surfing school outside the UK.

WHITE-WATER RAFTING IN EXPERIENCE ALONG KENYA’S MAJOR RIVERS

For anyone looking for an adrenaline filled adventure Kenya offers a world-class rafting experience along the rivers Athi and Tana two of Kenya’s major rivers. Savage Wilderness custom-trip options make it easy to select single-day adventures that are only two hours from the city centre or multi-day expeditions to some of Kenya’s most remote locations only accessible by raft. These are available all year round for your selection as different water levels and different rapids.

Mount Kenya towers dramatically over the central Kenya plains, a rocky snowcapped summit stretching skyward at 5,199 metres above sea level. If you enjoy the outdoors, then there is no shortage of adventure on offer here. A trek up Mount Kenya takes you through thick cedar and bamboo forest with the chance to see colobus monkeys, elephants, buffalo and if lucky, leopard. As you climb higher you will emerge into beautiful moorland with views up to Mount Kenya’s three peaks – the trekking summit of Point Lenana, and the twin technical climbing peaks Nelion and Batian. With a variety of spectacular routes to choose from, one can enjoy a bespoke trip taking in alpine lakes, fly fishing, extra climbing or other options to make this trip of a lifetime for you.

