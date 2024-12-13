61st ANNIVERSARY OF KENYA’S INDEPENDENCE:
Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA)
TEXT: Objectives of BETA
Bringing down the cost of living by lowering the annual inflation rate to 5%
Eradicating hunger
Creating 1,200,000 jobs annually
Expanding the tax base by increasing revenue collection to 19.7% of GDP by 2027/2028
Improving foreign exchange balance through promotion of exports in order to improve reserves to 6.1 months of import cover
Achieve Inclusive growth leaving no one behind
BETA Core Pillars
Agriculture
Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) economy
Housing and Settlement
Healthcare
Digital Superhighway & Creative Economy
Sectors
Finance and Production
Infrastructure
Social
Environment and Natural Resources
Governance and Public Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments