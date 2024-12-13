61st ANNIVERSARY OF KENYA’S INDEPENDENCE:

Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA)

TEXT: Objectives of BETA

Bringing down the cost of living by lowering the annual inflation rate to 5%

Eradicating hunger

Creating 1,200,000 jobs annually

Expanding the tax base by increasing revenue collection to 19.7% of GDP by 2027/2028

Improving foreign exchange balance through promotion of exports in order to improve reserves to 6.1 months of import cover