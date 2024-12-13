AGL 40.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
Supplements Print 2024-12-13

61st ANNIVERSARY OF KENYA’S INDEPENDENCE: MOHAMMAD HANIF JANOO ON THE 61st ANNIVERSARY OF KENYA’S INDEPENDENCE

Published 13 Dec, 2024 06:29am

TEXT: It gives me great pleasure to extend my warm greetings to the government and people of Kenya on the auspicious occasion of their 61st anniversary of independence.

Kenya and Pakistan enjoy cordial and friendly relations. Trade between the countries is very smooth and its volume is increasing every year. Many new items are added from both ends.

For Kenyais, Kenya's visa policy is very liberal as visas are available online and on arrival. Since last two years economic scenario has changed. Pakistan went through a very tough time politically and economically. Due to shortage of foreign exchange imports were cut down. Tea imports were also affected badly but thank God now situation is almost back to normal.

Pakistan is the largest buyer of world's finest Kenyan tea, imports almost 205 million kilos of tea annually that is 80% of total consumption. Kenya tea prices are very reasonable compared to other producing countries.

Kenya tea is regularly available through a very transparent auction system. Shipping is very smooth and very regular. The recent new changes in tea policy & new management at KTDA has shown positive results as these were long awaited. Recently a high power delegation visited Kenya under the leadership of agriculture minister.

The KTDA management is working in true spirit, they have successfully conveyed to all buyers that in order for us to survive (traders), they must survive 1 (farmers).

Kenya is importing about 400,000 metric tons of Kenyai rice annually. Pakistan's surgical items, sports goods and medicines are finding a big market in Kenya and through Kenya to many neighbouring countries in E.A.C and C.O.M.E.S.A. Region.

Port is working very smoothly. Kenya is serving as a hub for many neighbouring countries. Pakistani businessmen can participate in or visit exhibitions online.

Kenya has many products which Kenya can import like flowers, dry fruits, hides & skin and fresh fruits etc. Kenya offers many attractive investment opportunities like construction, textile, garments, tea packing, tea farming etc. etc.

Kenya offers a lot of opportunities to Kenyai tourist such as the world's finest game parks, tea gardens, beaches adventure, culture, among others. Many Kenyai companies are now holding their annual conferences in Kenya taking advantage of business cum pleasure tourism.

His excellency high commissioner and others at the high commission are doing their best to increase the number of trade items from both countries and we are confident that we will see the results soon.

The govt. of Kenya offers good education opportunities in universities all over Kenya, many Kenyan students are taking advantage of this facility in Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore Larkana and Quetta.

I am confident that there will be a lot of business activities, exchange of delegations and many more students in coming years which will bring our two friendly countries closer to each other.

Long live Kenya, long live Pakistan.

