AGL 40.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
AIRLINK 189.43 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.77%)
BOP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.17%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
DCL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
DGKC 108.63 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.67%)
FCCL 38.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.05%)
FFBL 89.91 Increased By ▲ 7.89 (9.62%)
FFL 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
HUBC 123.23 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (3.16%)
HUMNL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.85%)
KEL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KOSM 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.09%)
MLCF 49.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 74.82 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.57%)
OGDC 213.41 Increased By ▲ 8.56 (4.18%)
PAEL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.39%)
PPL 199.93 Increased By ▲ 14.52 (7.83%)
PRL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.8%)
PTC 27.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
SEARL 118.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.36%)
TELE 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.96%)
TOMCL 35.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.61%)
TREET 22.29 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (10.02%)
TRG 60.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
UNITY 36.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.42%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (8.48%)
BR100 12,159 Increased By 386.9 (3.29%)
BR30 37,770 Increased By 1185.5 (3.24%)
KSE100 114,181 Increased By 3370.3 (3.04%)
KSE30 35,701 Increased By 1272.1 (3.69%)
Markets Print 2024-12-13

Palm oil reverses losses to close higher

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2024 06:29am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures reversed losses to close higher on Thursday after heavy morning profit-taking activities weighed down the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 64 ringgit, or 1.32%, to 4,920 ringgit ($1,109.36) a metric ton at the closing.

“Futures prices fall with heavy morning selling activities. Overnight weakness in soyoil at the Chicago exchange also dragged the futures lower,” said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader.

India’s palm oil imports in November fell 0.4% from October to 841,993 metric tons, the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India said on Thursday.

Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Tuesday that exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Dec. 1-10 rose 3.9%, while according to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia it rose 1.1% Soyoil lost 0.33% at the Chicago Board of Trade.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.1%, while its palm oil contract declined 0.62%.

Oil prices were little changed on Thursday as forecasts of weak demand and a higher-than-expected rise in US gasoline and distillate inventories placed a lid on gains from an additional round of EU sanctions threatening Russian oil flows.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock. Palm oil is expected to bounce to 4,961 ringgit per metric ton as it stabilized around support at 4,825 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

