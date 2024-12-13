AGL 40.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
Needy buyers take interest in fresh buying of cotton

Recorder Report Published 13 Dec, 2024 06:29am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume improved a little bit.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,600 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,700 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 9,200 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,800 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is Rs 18,800 to Rs 18,900 per maund.

Around, 200 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 400 bales of Ban Saeedadbad were sold at Rs 17,200 per maund, 400 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 17,100 per maund, 200 bales of Gayay Wal were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 600 bales of Mian Wali were sold in between Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 400 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 17,400 per maund, 600 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 17,400 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 600 bales of Haroonabad were sold in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 400 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 17,375 per maund, 1400 bales of Fort Abbas were sold in between Rs 17,100 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 200 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 16,900 per maund, 1200 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,100 per maund and 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchamged at Rs 17,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

