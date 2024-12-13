Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (December 12, 2024).
========================
Open Bid Rs 277.30
Open Offer Rs 279.10
========================
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Dec 12
|
278.30
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Dec 12
|
278.05
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Dec 12
|
152.50
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Dec 12
|
0.89
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Dec 12
|
1.28
|
Euro to USD / Dec 12
|
1.05
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Dec 11
|
6,084.19
|
Nasdaq / Dec 11
|
20,034.89
|
Dow Jones / Dec 11
|
44,148.56
|
India Sensex / Dec 12
|
81,289.96
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Dec 12
|
39,849.14
|
Hang Seng / Dec 12
|
20,397.05
|
FTSE 100 / Dec 12
|
8,316.75
|
Germany DAX 30 / Dec 12
|
20,437.69
|Item
|Value
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Dec 11
|
240,484
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Dec 12
|
70.60
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Dec 12
|
17,585
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Dec 12
|
2,718.02
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Dec 12
|
70.35
|
Petrol/Litre / Dec 13
|
252.10
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Dec 13
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
7.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Dec 13
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
783.35
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Dec 13
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Dec 13
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Dec 13
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
59.57
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Dec 13
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
139.55
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Dec 13
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
1,155.55
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Dec 13
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Dec 13
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
14.95
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Dec 13
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
232,925,553
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Dec 13
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
80,186,381
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Dec 13
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
70,681,266
▲ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Dec 13
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
59,689,845
▲ 0.00
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Dec 13
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
49,273,861
▲ 0.00
|
Lotte Chemical / Dec 13
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited(LOTCHEM)
|
45,989,291
▲ 0.00
|
Sui South Gas / Dec 13
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
38,442,527
▲ 0.00
|
Treet Corp / Dec 13
Treet Corporation Limited(TREET)
|
30,726,759
▲ 0.00
|
Hascol Petrol / Dec 13
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
29,707,822
▲ 0.00
