Markets Print 2024-12-13

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 13 Dec, 2024 06:29am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Dec 12, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        11-Dec-24      10-Dec-24       9-Dec-24       6-Dec-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104774       0.104936       0.104386       0.104548
Euro                              0.79996       0.800496       0.802478       0.802972
Japanese yen                    0.0050155      0.0050193       0.005069        0.00506
U.K. pound                       0.969819        0.97026       0.969344       0.969129
U.S. dollar                      0.761359       0.760422       0.759347       0.758881
Algerian dinar                  0.0056968      0.0056981       0.005692       0.005695
Australian dollar                 0.48529       0.485529       0.484615        0.48796
Botswana pula                   0.0561883      0.0561952       0.055812       0.055778
Brazilian real                   0.126233       0.125642       0.125379       0.125878
Brunei dollar                    0.567712       0.567776       0.565327       0.566752
Canadian dollar                  0.537911       0.536756       0.537401       0.536843
Chilean peso                    0.0007829       0.000784       0.000782       0.000781
Czech koruna                     0.031856      0.0318755       0.031964       0.031988
Danish krone                      0.10727       0.107338       0.107602       0.107659
Indian rupee                    0.0089738      0.0089616       0.008962       0.008964
Israeli New Shekel               0.212433       0.212468       0.213001       0.211093
Korean won                      0.0005331      0.0005306       0.000535       0.000536
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.47798        2.47573        2.47224
Malaysian ringgit                 0.17202        0.17173       0.171701       0.171712
Mauritian rupee                 0.0162324      0.0162103       0.016234       0.016243
Mexican peso                     0.037757      0.0375545       0.037676       0.037517
New Zealand dollar                0.44155       0.444847       0.442927        0.44607
Norwegian krone                 0.0683023      0.0682348       0.068334        0.06837
Omani rial                        1.98013        1.97769        1.97489
Peruvian sol                     0.204997       0.205242                      0.204055
Philippine peso                 0.0131364      0.0131024       0.013142       0.013068
Polish zloty                     0.187398       0.187675       0.188433       0.188117
Qatari riyal                     0.209165       0.208907       0.208612
Russian ruble                   0.0073725      0.0076018       0.007641       0.007633
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.203029       0.202779       0.202493
Singapore dollar                 0.567712       0.567776       0.565327       0.566752
South African rand              0.0425909      0.0426277       0.042405       0.042069
Swedish krona                   0.0694621      0.0694062       0.069563       0.069684
Swiss franc                      0.861851       0.864312       0.863876       0.865019
Thai baht                       0.0225468                      0.022385       0.022302
Trinidadian dollar               0.112779       0.112598       0.112389       0.112477
U.A.E. dirham                    0.207314       0.207058       0.206766
Uruguayan peso                   0.017135      0.0172713       0.017366       0.017428
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

