====================================================================================== Dec 12, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 11-Dec-24 10-Dec-24 9-Dec-24 6-Dec-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104774 0.104936 0.104386 0.104548 Euro 0.79996 0.800496 0.802478 0.802972 Japanese yen 0.0050155 0.0050193 0.005069 0.00506 U.K. pound 0.969819 0.97026 0.969344 0.969129 U.S. dollar 0.761359 0.760422 0.759347 0.758881 Algerian dinar 0.0056968 0.0056981 0.005692 0.005695 Australian dollar 0.48529 0.485529 0.484615 0.48796 Botswana pula 0.0561883 0.0561952 0.055812 0.055778 Brazilian real 0.126233 0.125642 0.125379 0.125878 Brunei dollar 0.567712 0.567776 0.565327 0.566752 Canadian dollar 0.537911 0.536756 0.537401 0.536843 Chilean peso 0.0007829 0.000784 0.000782 0.000781 Czech koruna 0.031856 0.0318755 0.031964 0.031988 Danish krone 0.10727 0.107338 0.107602 0.107659 Indian rupee 0.0089738 0.0089616 0.008962 0.008964 Israeli New Shekel 0.212433 0.212468 0.213001 0.211093 Korean won 0.0005331 0.0005306 0.000535 0.000536 Kuwaiti dinar 2.47798 2.47573 2.47224 Malaysian ringgit 0.17202 0.17173 0.171701 0.171712 Mauritian rupee 0.0162324 0.0162103 0.016234 0.016243 Mexican peso 0.037757 0.0375545 0.037676 0.037517 New Zealand dollar 0.44155 0.444847 0.442927 0.44607 Norwegian krone 0.0683023 0.0682348 0.068334 0.06837 Omani rial 1.98013 1.97769 1.97489 Peruvian sol 0.204997 0.205242 0.204055 Philippine peso 0.0131364 0.0131024 0.013142 0.013068 Polish zloty 0.187398 0.187675 0.188433 0.188117 Qatari riyal 0.209165 0.208907 0.208612 Russian ruble 0.0073725 0.0076018 0.007641 0.007633 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.203029 0.202779 0.202493 Singapore dollar 0.567712 0.567776 0.565327 0.566752 South African rand 0.0425909 0.0426277 0.042405 0.042069 Swedish krona 0.0694621 0.0694062 0.069563 0.069684 Swiss franc 0.861851 0.864312 0.863876 0.865019 Thai baht 0.0225468 0.022385 0.022302 Trinidadian dollar 0.112779 0.112598 0.112389 0.112477 U.A.E. dirham 0.207314 0.207058 0.206766 Uruguayan peso 0.017135 0.0172713 0.017366 0.017428 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

