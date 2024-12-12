AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 191.75 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.01%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
CNERGY 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.25%)
DCL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
DFML 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.67%)
DGKC 107.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.4%)
FCCL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.56%)
FFBL 88.69 Increased By ▲ 6.67 (8.13%)
FFL 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
HUBC 121.25 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.5%)
HUMNL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.13%)
KEL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
KOSM 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.71%)
MLCF 49.64 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.34%)
NBP 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.42%)
OGDC 207.49 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.29%)
PAEL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (10.9%)
PPL 193.26 Increased By ▲ 7.85 (4.23%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.46%)
PTC 27.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
SEARL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.48%)
TELE 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
TOMCL 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.42%)
TPLP 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.53%)
TREET 21.35 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (5.38%)
TRG 61.03 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.41%)
UNITY 37.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.85%)
BR100 12,021 Increased By 248.5 (2.11%)
BR30 37,170 Increased By 586 (1.6%)
KSE100 112,744 Increased By 1933.8 (1.75%)
KSE30 35,148 Increased By 719 (2.09%)
Dec 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel, Palestinians explore Gaza truce with US envoy on Mideast shuttle mission

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2024 11:51am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JERUSALEM/CAIRO: Israelis and Palestinians are signaling new efforts to forge a ceasefire deal, even a limited one, for the first time in a year that would pause the fighting in Gaza and return to Israel some of the hostages still held in the Palestinian enclave.

Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz told his US counterpart Lloyd Austin in a phone call on Wednesday there was now a chance for a new deal that would allow the return of all the hostages, including US citizens, Katz’s office said.

A Western diplomat in the region, however, said a deal was taking shape, but it would likely be limited in scope, involving the release of only a handful of hostages and a short pause in hostilities.

Such a truce and release would be only the second since the start of the war in October 2023.

The guarded optimism emerges as US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan heads to Israel for talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday and then to Egypt and Qatar, co-mediators with the US on a deal.

Hamas says ‘ready’ for Gaza truce after Lebanon ceasefire

Separately, President-elect Donald Trump has demanded that Hamas release the hostages held in Gaza before he takes over from Biden on Jan. 20. Otherwise, Trump has said, there will be “hell to pay.”

Trump’s designated hostage envoy Adam Boehler has said he too is involved, having spoken already to Biden and to Netanyahu. Israel says 100 hostages remain captive in Gaza. Seven are believed to be US citizens.

Citing Trump’s threat of “hell to pay,” Boehler told Israel’s Channel 13 news last week: “I would appeal to those people that have taken hostages: Make your best deal now. Make it now because every day that passes, it is going to get harder and harder and more Hamas lives will be lost.”

Although Biden and Trump are working separately, their efforts overlap and both stand to gain from a deal. A US official said Trump’s public statements about the need for a swift ceasefire “have not been harmful.”

The official said the priority is to get the hostages home, whether it is at the end of the Biden term or the start of the Trump term.

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s designated Middle East envoy, met separately in late November with Netanyahu and Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, said a source briefed on the talks.

UN General Assembly to vote on ‘unconditional’ ceasefire in Gaza

Timing is apt for Netanyahu

The timing for a deal may never have been better politically for Netanyahu.

The prime minister told reporters on Monday that Hamas’ increasing isolation following the collapse of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s rule opened the door to a possible hostage deal even if it was too early to claim success.

Israel’s military chief and the head of the Shin Bet internal security service were in Cairo on Tuesday to discuss post-war Gaza border crossings and administration, according to three Israeli security sources.

The public optimism of Israeli leaders over the past week has matched the general tone in internal discussions behind closed doors, according to an Israeli official.

For Netanyahu, concessions would be far easier now with Israel having reestablished its reputation as the most powerful Middle East force and its Iran-backed enemies in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria now posing less of a threat.

Netanyahu’s once-fragile coalition has been strengthened by the addition of Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and his more centrist faction. Netanyahu, having achieved a ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon, can complete the picture with the return of the hostages in a deal with Hamas.

Israel ‘more optimistic’ on prospects of Gaza hostage deal

Over the past year, some of the far-right ministers in his cabinet had voiced objections, even threatening to bring down the government, should the war in Gaza end. But with Israel’s enemies weakened, and his coalition strengthened, Netanyahu is far less vulnerable politically.

Saar said on Monday that Israel was now more optimistic about a possible hostage deal amid reports Hamas had asked other Gaza factions to help it compile a list of Israeli and foreign hostages in their custody, whether dead or alive.

A Palestinian official close to the talks and familiar with the positions of all the parties involved described what he called “a fever of negotiations” with ideas emerging on all sides, including among mediators in Egypt and Qatar.

Trump’s involvement had given the talks a boost, even if the sides have yet to present lists of Palestinian prisoners and hostages to be exchanged or to complete plans for a temporary or phased truce, the Palestinian official said.

He said Hamas was willing to show some flexibility should there be guarantees Israel would not resume the fighting.

It is unclear how the sides can bridge the largest gap that has persisted through numerous rounds of failed negotiations; Hamas demands an end to the war, while Israel says the war will not end before Hamas no longer rules Gaza.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken headed to Jordan and Turkey on Wednesday for talks on Syria, the State Department said. Israel is not in his official itinerary but there is always a possibility he might add the stop.

Israel Palestine MENA Gaza Palestinians Hamas Gaza Strip Israeli forces Israel Hamas war Israel and Hamas Israel Hamas conflict Gaza war Gaza genocide Gaza hostage deal Israel Katz Gaza ceasfire

Comments

200 characters

Israel, Palestinians explore Gaza truce with US envoy on Mideast shuttle mission

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Aurangzeb says Pakistan economy’s issues have been addressed

Modernising power distribution infrastructure: $530m loan approved by ADB

Oil little changed as demand weakness offsets sanctions-driven supply risks

IGI Investments eyes 40.63% stake in Mitchell’s Fruit Farms Limited

US announces first Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon under ceasefire deal

Load management: Nepra directs NTDC, KE to employ real-time systems

ADB projects GDP growth at 3pc, inflation at 10pc

150MW renewable energy projects: Nepra concludes hearing of KE’s Bid Evaluation Report

CAD declined 79pc in 2MFY25, NA told

Read more stories