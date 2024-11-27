Hamas says ‘ready’ for Gaza truce after Lebanon ceasefire

GAZA CITY: Hamas is ready to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, a senior official in Hamas said Wednesday, hailing the ceasefire that took hold in Lebanon.

“We have informed mediators in Egypt, Qatar and Turkiye that Hamas is ready for a ceasefire agreement and a serious deal to exchange prisoners,” the official told AFP, however accusing Israel of obstructing a deal.

In a statement released later Wednesday, Hamas said “the enemy’s acceptance of the agreement with Lebanon without achieving its preconditions marks a significant milestone in shattering (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu’s illusions of reshaping the Middle East through force”.

Erdogan says Turkiye ready to help with ceasefire in Gaza

The group also praised the “pivotal” role of its ally Hezbollah in Lebanon.

In the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Authority expressed hope that the ceasefire would bring stability to the region, especially in war-torn Gaza.

“We hope that this step will contribute to stopping the violence and instability that the region is suffering from,” the Palestinian presidency said in a statement, highlighting the need to enforce a UN resolution for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.