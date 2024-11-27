AGL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 129.30 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (3.38%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.6%)
CNERGY 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.72%)
DCL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.56%)
DFML 38.86 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.07%)
DGKC 82.20 Increased By ▲ 4.43 (5.7%)
FCCL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (10.01%)
FFBL 75.75 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (10.01%)
FFL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (8.18%)
HUBC 110.72 Increased By ▲ 6.22 (5.95%)
HUMNL 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4%)
KEL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (12.26%)
KOSM 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.25%)
MLCF 40.08 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (9.99%)
NBP 72.51 Increased By ▲ 6.59 (10%)
OGDC 189.18 Increased By ▲ 9.65 (5.38%)
PAEL 25.74 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.36%)
PIBTL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.22%)
PPL 153.45 Increased By ▲ 9.75 (6.78%)
PRL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.93%)
PTC 17.92 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (9.27%)
SEARL 82.50 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (5%)
TELE 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.68%)
TOMCL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.66%)
TPLP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.31%)
TREET 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.78%)
TRG 56.01 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.47%)
UNITY 28.85 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.91%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.88%)
BR100 10,659 Increased By 569.2 (5.64%)
BR30 31,331 Increased By 1822.5 (6.18%)
KSE100 99,269 Increased By 4695.1 (4.96%)
KSE30 31,032 Increased By 1587.6 (5.39%)
Nov 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hamas says ‘ready’ for Gaza truce after Lebanon ceasefire

AFP Published 27 Nov, 2024 05:49pm

GAZA CITY: Hamas is ready to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, a senior official in Hamas said Wednesday, hailing the ceasefire that took hold in Lebanon.

“We have informed mediators in Egypt, Qatar and Turkiye that Hamas is ready for a ceasefire agreement and a serious deal to exchange prisoners,” the official told AFP, however accusing Israel of obstructing a deal.

In a statement released later Wednesday, Hamas said “the enemy’s acceptance of the agreement with Lebanon without achieving its preconditions marks a significant milestone in shattering (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu’s illusions of reshaping the Middle East through force”.

Erdogan says Turkiye ready to help with ceasefire in Gaza

The group also praised the “pivotal” role of its ally Hezbollah in Lebanon.

In the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Authority expressed hope that the ceasefire would bring stability to the region, especially in war-torn Gaza.

“We hope that this step will contribute to stopping the violence and instability that the region is suffering from,” the Palestinian presidency said in a statement, highlighting the need to enforce a UN resolution for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

MENA Gaza Hamas Gaza Strip Israel Hamas war Israel Hamas conflict Gaza genocide Gaza truce talks Lebanon ceasefire Lebanon truce

Comments

200 characters

Hamas says ‘ready’ for Gaza truce after Lebanon ceasefire

‘Enough is enough’: IG Islamabad says will not allow ‘terrorism under the guise of protest’

Pakistan inflation to ease further in November 2024, says Ministry of Finance

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

China commends Pakistan Army’s resolve in ongoing counter-terrorism efforts

Tribal clashes in Kurram district leave 89 dead in a week: local official

Oil holds steady, focus on Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire, OPEC+ meeting

China state media warn Trump against mutually destructive tariff war

PPL records significant boost in hydrocarbon production

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,600 in Pakistan

Read more stories