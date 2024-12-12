AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 202.97 Increased By ▲ 14.99 (7.97%)
BOP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.19%)
CNERGY 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.25%)
DCL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
DFML 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
FCCL 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.26%)
FFBL 88.55 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.96%)
FFL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.61%)
HUBC 122.20 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.29%)
HUMNL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.2%)
KEL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
KOSM 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.33%)
MLCF 49.67 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
NBP 74.49 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.13%)
OGDC 210.74 Increased By ▲ 5.89 (2.88%)
PAEL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.39%)
PPL 194.25 Increased By ▲ 8.84 (4.77%)
PRL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.95%)
PTC 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.77%)
SEARL 119.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.28%)
TELE 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
TOMCL 35.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
TPLP 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.12%)
TREET 21.45 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (5.87%)
TRG 61.19 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.67%)
UNITY 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.34%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (9.7%)
BR100 12,068 Increased By 295.6 (2.51%)
BR30 37,450 Increased By 865.6 (2.37%)
KSE100 113,130 Increased By 2320.2 (2.09%)
KSE30 35,266 Increased By 837.2 (2.43%)
Japan rubber futures slip on shaky Chinese economic outlook; eyes on key Beijing meeting

Reuters Published December 12, 2024 Updated December 12, 2024 01:43pm

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures dropped on Thursday, pressured by uncertain economic prospects for top consumer China as investors looked ahead to an important Beijing meeting for more clues on policy stimulus.

The May Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract closed down 6.9 yen, or 1.82%, at 371.4 yen ($2.44) per kg.

The May rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) ticked up 90 yuan, or 0.48%, to finish at 18,750 yuan ($2,582.15) per metric ton.

The most active February butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE fell 65 yuan, or 0.47%, to 13,645 yuan ($1,879.11) per metric ton.

China’s leaders and policymakers are considering allowing the yuan to weaken in 2025 as they brace for a second Trump presidency, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The contemplated move reflects China’s recognition that it needs bigger economic stimulus to combat Trump’s threat of bigger tariffs, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Japanese rubber futures down

Earlier this week, China’s Politburo had pledged to adopt an “appropriately loose” monetary policy next year, the first easing of its policy stance in some 14 years.

Beijing is scheduled to hold its Central Economic Work Conference this week, where it will set policy priorities including its annual growth goal for the coming year.

Volatility in the natural rubber market has intensified since December, with significant influence from both macro and fundamental factors, Chinese financial data provider Tonghuashun Information said.

In the short term, disruptions to rubber tapping in southern Thailand, low domestic inventories, and optimism about China’s upcoming economic meeting will support the market as it fluctuates at a high level, added Tonghuashun.

Top producer Thailand’s meteorological agency warned of heavy rains that may cause flash floods from Dec. 12-16.

The front-month January rubber contract on the Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform last traded at 200.8 U.S. cents per kg, down 1.3%.

