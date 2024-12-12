Tighter US supply outlook holds corn near its highest since

CANBERRA/PARIS: Chicago corn futures climbed on Wednesday and were near their highest levels since June 25 after the US Department of Agriculture said US end-of-season corn stocks would drop to a two-year low, well below analysts’ expectations.

Soybean futures edged lower as expectations for a large South American supply offset a higher USDA estimate for US soyoil exports. Wheat edged higher on cuts to the USDA’s estimates for European Union and Russian production.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.1% to $4.49-3/4 a bushel by 1300 GMT after reaching $4.50 on Tuesday when the USDA report was released.