AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 187.98 Increased By ▲ 9.91 (5.57%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.45%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 107.91 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.95%)
FCCL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
FFBL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.76%)
HUBC 119.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.18%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.29%)
KOSM 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 49.47 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.85%)
NBP 73.66 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 204.85 Increased By ▲ 11.09 (5.72%)
PAEL 33.56 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (4.39%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
PPL 185.41 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.51%)
PRL 33.61 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.1%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (8.39%)
SEARL 119.82 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-4.11%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.87%)
TOMCL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.42%)
TREET 20.26 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.99%)
TRG 60.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.48%)
UNITY 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 11,772 Increased By 249.2 (2.16%)
BR30 36,584 Increased By 1034.2 (2.91%)
KSE100 110,810 Increased By 1913.6 (1.76%)
KSE30 34,429 Increased By 620.5 (1.84%)
Markets Print 2024-12-12

Dollar weighs on copper

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2024 07:05am

LONDON: Copper prices fell on Wednesday in response to a stronger US dollar, paring gains that drove the market to one-month highs on expectations leading commodities consumer China will relax monetary policy to spur economic growth.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) traded 0.2% lower at $9,200 a metric ton in official rings from an earlier $9,314 a ton, the highest since Nov. 12. “The dollar is dominating trading,” a copper trader said, adding that the market was also focused on China’s annual Central Economic Work Conference expected to be held this week. The dollar rose ahead of the release of US inflation data later on Wednesday. It was also boosted by a Reuters report China was considering allowing a weaker currency next year.

A higher US currency makes dollar-priced metals more expensive for holders of other currencies, which would weigh on demand. This relationship is used by funds to trade using buy and sell signals from numerical models.

China earlier this week said it would switch to an “appropriately loose” monetary policy stance, and “more proactive” fiscal levers, signalling it is ready to deploy whatever stimulus is needed to counter the impact of expected US trade tariffs next year.

“China talked about stimulus all year and did very little. They are talking about it again, but we’ll have to wait for the detail to see if it’s going to make any difference,” said Tom Price, analyst at Panmure Liberum. “But US tariffs next year might prompt China to roll out retaliatory tariffs and its own stimulus to offset the impact.” On the technical front, resistance stands at around $9,314 where the 100-day moving average sits, while support is at the 21-day moving average currently around $9,065.

In other metals, aluminium fell 0.6% to $2,594 a ton, zinc retreated 0.4% to $3,123, lead was little changed at $2,064, tin rose 0.2% to $29,850 and nickel gained 0.5% to $15,800.

