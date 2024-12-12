Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 177,794 tonnes of cargo comprising 118,573 tonnes of import cargo and 59,221 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 118,573 comprised of 71,347 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3,210 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,493 tonnes of Chickpeas, 4,529 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds & 36,994 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 59,221 comprised of 55,899 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 230 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 3,092 tonnes of Rice.

Approximately, 06 ships namely, CMA CGM Titus, Independent Spirit, Josco Huizhou, Estia, Xin Chang Shu and Cosco Glory berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 03 ships namely, Aal Pusan, Beijing and Yuan Xiang Fa Zhan sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a chemicals carrier ‘Jipro Neftis’ left the on Wednesday morning, while two more ships, Maersk Seleter and SM Navigator are expected to sail on Wednesday.

Cargo volume of 121,435 tonnes, comprising 95,555 tonnes imports cargo and 27,880 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,643 Containers (1,590 TEUs Imports& 1,053 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 19 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Gaschem Warnow and Milah Qatar & two more ships, Maersk Cairo and CMA CGM La Scala carrying Chemicals, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at EVTL, EETL and QICT respectively on today Wednesday 11th December, while two more container ships, One Recommendation and Teno due to arrive at port on Thursday 12th December, 2024.

