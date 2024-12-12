AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 187.98 Increased By ▲ 9.91 (5.57%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.45%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 107.91 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.95%)
FCCL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
FFBL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.76%)
HUBC 119.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.18%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.29%)
KOSM 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 49.47 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.85%)
NBP 73.66 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 204.85 Increased By ▲ 11.09 (5.72%)
PAEL 33.56 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (4.39%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
PPL 185.41 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.51%)
PRL 33.61 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.1%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (8.39%)
SEARL 119.82 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-4.11%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.87%)
TOMCL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.42%)
TREET 20.26 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.99%)
TRG 60.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.48%)
UNITY 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 11,772 Increased By 249.2 (2.16%)
BR30 36,584 Increased By 1034.2 (2.91%)
KSE100 110,810 Increased By 1913.6 (1.76%)
KSE30 34,429 Increased By 620.5 (1.84%)
Dec 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-12

Dalian iron ore retreats

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2024 07:08am

SINGAPORE: Dalian iron ore futures prices retreated on Wednesday but hovered near two-month highs, as investors weighed optimism over Beijing’s policy shift against softer trade data from the top consumer. The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) traded 1.46% lower at 811.0 yuan ($111.94) a metric ton, as of 0305 GMT.

Earlier in the session, the contract hit Tuesday’s peak of 818.0 yuan, its strongest level since Oct. 8. The benchmark January iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was down 0.27% at $105.1 a ton. “Iron ore extended its gains towards $106 per ton as the market remained optimistic about recent support to revive property markets and growth,” said ANZ analysts in a note.

In one of their most dovish statements in over a decade, Chinese leaders signalled on Monday they are ready to deploy whatever stimulus is needed to counter the impact of expected US trade tariffs on next year’s economic growth.

The top Communist Party officials said they would switch to an “appropriately loose” monetary policy stance, and “more proactive” fiscal levers. Further, volumes of iron ore dispatched to global destinations from 19 ports and 16 mining companies in Australia and Brazil dropped to an eight-month low in the week of Dec. 2-8, data from Chinese consultancy Mysteel showed.

Still, China’s November exports slowed sharply and its iron ore imports fell 1.91% from October on expectations of weak seasonal demand.

iron ore Dalian iron ore Iron ore price Prices of Dalian iron ore

Comments

200 characters

Dalian iron ore retreats

Load management: Nepra directs NTDC, KE to employ real-time systems

ADB projects GDP growth at 3pc, inflation at 10pc

PM reaffirms commitment to implement reforms

150MW renewable energy projects: Nepra concludes hearing of KE’s Bid Evaluation Report

CAD declined 79pc in 2MFY25, NA told

ADB trims developing Asia’s growth forecast, flags US policy risks

Germany advocates peaceful Syria transition

Assad’s fall shows Russian military limited by Ukraine offensive

NFC award: govt official says IMF has attached no conditions

APTMA urges FBR to revisit new customs system

Read more stories