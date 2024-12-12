WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Dec 11, 2024
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 10-Dec-24 9-Dec-24 6-Dec-24 5-Dec-24
Chinese yuan 0.104936 0.104386 0.104548 0.104591
Euro 0.800496 0.802478 0.802972 0.801094
Japanese yen 0.0050193 0.005069 0.00506 0.005056
U.K. pound 0.97026 0.969344 0.969129 0.967697
U.S. dollar 0.760422 0.759347 0.758881 0.760051
Algerian dinar 0.0056981 0.005692 0.005695 0.005694
Australian dollar 0.485529 0.484615 0.48796 0.488941
Botswana pula 0.0561952 0.055812 0.055778 0.055636
Brazilian real 0.125642 0.125379 0.125878 0.127008
Brunei dollar 0.567776 0.565327 0.566752 0.566104
Canadian dollar 0.536756 0.537401 0.536843 0.541424
Chilean peso 0.000784 0.000782 0.000781 0.00078
Czech koruna 0.0318755 0.031964 0.031988 0.031867
Danish krone 0.107338 0.107602 0.107659 0.107416
Indian rupee 0.0089616 0.008962 0.008964 0.00897
Israeli New Shekel 0.212468 0.213001 0.211093 0.210949
Korean won 0.0005306 0.000535 0.000536 0.000538
Kuwaiti dinar 2.47573 2.47224 2.47372
Malaysian ringgit 0.17173 0.171701 0.171712 0.171472
Mauritian rupee 0.0162103 0.016234 0.016243 0.016149
Mexican peso 0.0375545 0.037676 0.037517 0.037633
New Zealand dollar 0.444847 0.442927 0.44607 0.445086
Norwegian krone 0.0682348 0.068334 0.06837 0.068705
Omani rial 1.97769 1.97489 1.97673
Peruvian sol 0.204055 0.203931
Philippine peso 0.0131024 0.013142 0.013068 0.013019
Polish zloty 0.187675 0.188433 0.188117 0.187417
Qatari riyal 0.208907 0.208612 0.208805
Russian ruble 0.0076018 0.007641 0.007633 0.007352
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202779 0.202493 0.20268
Singapore dollar 0.567776 0.565327 0.566752 0.566104
South African rand 0.0426277 0.042405 0.042069 0.042066
Swedish krona 0.0694062 0.069563 0.069684 0.069603
Swiss franc 0.864312 0.863876 0.865019 0.860419
Thai baht 0.022385 0.022302
Trinidadian dollar 0.112598 0.112389 0.112477 0.112732
U.A.E. dirham 0.207058 0.206766 0.206957
Uruguayan peso 0.0172713 0.017366 0.017428 0.017493
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
