WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Dec 11, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 10-Dec-24 9-Dec-24 6-Dec-24 5-Dec-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104936 0.104386 0.104548 0.104591 Euro 0.800496 0.802478 0.802972 0.801094 Japanese yen 0.0050193 0.005069 0.00506 0.005056 U.K. pound 0.97026 0.969344 0.969129 0.967697 U.S. dollar 0.760422 0.759347 0.758881 0.760051 Algerian dinar 0.0056981 0.005692 0.005695 0.005694 Australian dollar 0.485529 0.484615 0.48796 0.488941 Botswana pula 0.0561952 0.055812 0.055778 0.055636 Brazilian real 0.125642 0.125379 0.125878 0.127008 Brunei dollar 0.567776 0.565327 0.566752 0.566104 Canadian dollar 0.536756 0.537401 0.536843 0.541424 Chilean peso 0.000784 0.000782 0.000781 0.00078 Czech koruna 0.0318755 0.031964 0.031988 0.031867 Danish krone 0.107338 0.107602 0.107659 0.107416 Indian rupee 0.0089616 0.008962 0.008964 0.00897 Israeli New Shekel 0.212468 0.213001 0.211093 0.210949 Korean won 0.0005306 0.000535 0.000536 0.000538 Kuwaiti dinar 2.47573 2.47224 2.47372 Malaysian ringgit 0.17173 0.171701 0.171712 0.171472 Mauritian rupee 0.0162103 0.016234 0.016243 0.016149 Mexican peso 0.0375545 0.037676 0.037517 0.037633 New Zealand dollar 0.444847 0.442927 0.44607 0.445086 Norwegian krone 0.0682348 0.068334 0.06837 0.068705 Omani rial 1.97769 1.97489 1.97673 Peruvian sol 0.204055 0.203931 Philippine peso 0.0131024 0.013142 0.013068 0.013019 Polish zloty 0.187675 0.188433 0.188117 0.187417 Qatari riyal 0.208907 0.208612 0.208805 Russian ruble 0.0076018 0.007641 0.007633 0.007352 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202779 0.202493 0.20268 Singapore dollar 0.567776 0.565327 0.566752 0.566104 South African rand 0.0426277 0.042405 0.042069 0.042066 Swedish krona 0.0694062 0.069563 0.069684 0.069603 Swiss franc 0.864312 0.863876 0.865019 0.860419 Thai baht 0.022385 0.022302 Trinidadian dollar 0.112598 0.112389 0.112477 0.112732 U.A.E. dirham 0.207058 0.206766 0.206957 Uruguayan peso 0.0172713 0.017366 0.017428 0.017493 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

