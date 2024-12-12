Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (December 11, 2024).
========================
Open Bid Rs 277.26
Open Offer Rs 279.11
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (December 11, 2024).
========================
Open Bid Rs 277.26
Open Offer Rs 279.11
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Dec 11
|
278.22
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Dec 11
|
278.12
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Dec 11
|
151.51
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Dec 11
|
0.88
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Dec 11
|
1.28
|
Euro to USD / Dec 11
|
1.05
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Dec 10
|
6,034.91
|
Nasdaq / Dec 10
|
19,687.24
|
Dow Jones / Dec 10
|
44,247.83
|
India Sensex / Dec 11
|
81,526.14
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Dec 11
|
39,372.23
|
Hang Seng / Dec 11
|
20,155.05
|
FTSE 100 / Dec 11
|
8,253.09
|
Germany DAX 30 / Dec 11
|
20,332.98
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Dec 11
|
68.78
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Dec 11
|
17,585
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Dec 11
|
243,059.70
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Dec 11
|
2,690.75
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Dec 11
|
69.26
|
Petrol/Litre / Dec 12
|
252.10
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Dec 12
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
7.20
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Dec 12
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
719.06
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Dec 12
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Dec 12
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Dec 12
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
62.51
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Dec 12
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
139.77
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Dec 12
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
1,113.99
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Dec 12
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Dec 12
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
14.65
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Dec 12
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
7.20
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Dec 12
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
719.06
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Dec 12
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Dec 12
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Dec 12
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
62.51
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Dec 12
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
139.77
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Dec 12
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
1,113.99
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Dec 12
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Dec 12
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
14.65
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Dec 12
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
135,915,842
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Dec 12
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
73,534,167
▲ 0.00
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Dec 12
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
57,124,498
▲ 0.00
|
Lotte Chemical / Dec 12
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited(LOTCHEM)
|
54,841,208
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Dec 12
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
47,664,253
▲ 0.00
|
Sui South Gas / Dec 12
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
38,560,585
▲ 0.00
|
Treet Corp / Dec 12
Treet Corporation Limited(TREET)
|
27,674,990
▲ 0.00
|
P.T.C.L. / Dec 12
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
26,667,303
▲ 0.00
|
Symmetry Group / Dec 12
Symmetry Group Limited(SYM)
|
24,161,984
▲ 0.00
Comments