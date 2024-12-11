Alisson savours ‘perfect’ Liverpool return

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker said victory and a clean sheet in a 1-0 Champions League win over Girona was the perfect way to make his comeback after a two-month injury layoff.

The Brazilian had been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in a 1-0 victory for the Premier League and Champions League leaders at Crystal Palace on October 5.

Arne Slot’s men extended their 100 percent European record this season to six games in Spain on Tuesday, but needed the 32-year-old to make a number of vital saves.

“Great to be back,” Alisson told Liverpoolfc.com. “Honestly, I was looking forward to this moment (after) nine weeks working so hard, you cannot believe.

“I wanted it to be perfect for us, and perfect means three points and a clean sheet for a goalkeeper.

“Of course the performance, we know that we could have done better with the ball and without it, but I am glad anyway because it was hard work for me to come back and I just want to keep this feeling, enjoying every game from now on and stay fit.”

In Alisson’s absence Caoimhin Kelleher shone as an understudy until a costly late error in last week’s 3-3 draw at Newcastle.

Slot, though, said he had no hesitation in restoring a man he believes is the best goalkeeper in the world as his number one.

“He showed again today why I said so many times that he’s our first goalkeeper,” said Slot.

“That has nothing to do with Caoimhin – he did so, so well. But Alisson has been so important for this club for so many years, for his country as well.

“He showed today that he’s probably one of the best, in my opinion the best goalkeeper in the world.”

Slot was critical of his side’s display against Girona, but Alisson pointed to a gruelling schedule to justify a slight dip since the high of beating Real Madrid and Manchester City comfortably in the space of five days.

Liverpool have a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League and a game in hand over second-placed Chelsea.

And they are virtually guaranteed a place in the last 16 in the Champions League with two games to spare in the league phase.

“We are not machines and we are going to have not-so-good days, but the good thing in football is you have another chance in three days,” said Alisson.

“Just look to the good things we did in the games against Manchester City and Real Madrid, and keep on doing that.”