AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 187.98 Increased By ▲ 9.91 (5.57%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.45%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 107.91 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.95%)
FCCL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
FFBL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.76%)
HUBC 119.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.18%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.29%)
KOSM 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 49.47 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.85%)
NBP 73.66 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 204.85 Increased By ▲ 11.09 (5.72%)
PAEL 33.56 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (4.39%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
PPL 185.41 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.51%)
PRL 33.61 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.1%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (8.39%)
SEARL 119.82 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-4.11%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.87%)
TOMCL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.42%)
TREET 20.26 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.99%)
TRG 60.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.48%)
UNITY 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 11,772 Increased By 249.2 (2.16%)
BR30 36,584 Increased By 1034.2 (2.91%)
KSE100 110,810 Increased By 1913.6 (1.76%)
KSE30 34,429 Increased By 620.5 (1.84%)
Sports

Maresca to lean on Chelsea squad depth for trip to Kazakhstan

AFP Published 11 Dec, 2024 05:05pm

LONDON: Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca said it would be “not normal” to ask his players who will travel to Kazakhstan to face Astana on Thursday to also take on Brentford this weekend.

The Italian has rotated the Blues’ huge squad to great effect in his debut season at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are second behind Liverpool in the Premier League and have already cruised into the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League with two games to spare with a 100 percent record.

Maresca can therefore afford the luxury of handing youngsters a chance to shine against Astana, while leaving most of his Premier League regulars back home in London.

Man City seek Champions League comfort to ease Premier League pain

“You never know whether we might need one of the guys who play tomorrow on Sunday,” said Maresca ahead of the 6,000 mile (9,600 km) round trip to the Kazakh capital.

“Ideally, we would not because we land at six o’clock on Friday morning and it’s not normal to do that and then play on Sunday, but in case we need they are going to make the effort.”

Teenage defender Josh Acheampong is among those set to make his first senior start on Thursday.

Maresca has also used the Conference League to keep more established stars such as Christopher Nkunku and Joao Felix happy despite limited Premier League minutes.

“The target since we started the season is to allow all of them, no matter the competition, to play 90 minutes every week,” added Maresca.

“Most of those who play tomorrow would have also played against Southampton last week (in the Premier League).

“So we will try to keep them in the regular situation of playing 90 minutes every week. This is what we’re trying to do.”

