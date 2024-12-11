AGL 40.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 186.99 Increased By ▲ 8.92 (5.01%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.17%)
DCL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
DFML 41.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 107.54 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.61%)
FCCL 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.59%)
FFBL 81.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (8.98%)
HUBC 119.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.11%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
KEL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.8%)
KOSM 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
MLCF 49.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.49%)
NBP 73.97 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.57%)
OGDC 205.50 Increased By ▲ 11.74 (6.06%)
PAEL 33.49 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.17%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
PPL 185.50 Increased By ▲ 11.43 (6.57%)
PRL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
PTC 27.50 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (8.82%)
SEARL 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.56 (-4.45%)
TELE 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.29%)
TOMCL 35.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
TPLP 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.85%)
TREET 20.26 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.99%)
TRG 60.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.26%)
UNITY 37.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 11,773 Increased By 249.7 (2.17%)
BR30 36,595 Increased By 1045.2 (2.94%)
KSE100 110,810 Increased By 1913.6 (1.76%)
KSE30 34,429 Increased By 620.5 (1.84%)
Dec 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Khamenei says Assad’s fall will not weaken Iran

AFP Published 11 Dec, 2024 02:09pm

TEHRAN: Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Wednesday the weakening of the anti-Israel “resistance” after the ouster of Bashar al-Assad in Syria would not diminish Tehran’s power.

Iran’s power undiminished after Assad’s fall: Guards commander

Some, “unaware of the meaning of resistance, imagine that when the resistance becomes weak, Islamic Iran will also become weak… Iran is strong and powerful and will become even more powerful,” Khamenei said in his first speech after Assad’s fall.

Israel Syria Iran Bashar al Assad Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Comments

200 characters

Khamenei says Assad’s fall will not weaken Iran

ADB approves $200mn loan to modernise Pakistan’s power distribution network

Japan announces $3.1mn grant for polio eradication in Pakistan

KSE-100 gains over 2,000 points amid broad-based buying

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Banking sector’s ADR climbs to nearly 48% as of Nov 29

MCB Bank appoints Nauman Chughtai as President & CEO

China plans $1bn medical city in Dhabeji Special Economic Zone

Gold price per tola gains Rs3,100 in Pakistan

UN General Assembly to vote on ‘unconditional’ ceasefire in Gaza

8 baggasse-fired IPPs: Settlement deals okayed by Cabinet

Read more stories