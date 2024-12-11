AGL 40.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
AIRLINK 177.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.6%)
BOP 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.91%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.6%)
DCL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
DFML 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.46%)
DGKC 108.45 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.46%)
FCCL 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.44%)
FFBL 82.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.74%)
FFL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.82%)
HUBC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.63%)
HUMNL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.57%)
KEL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.4%)
KOSM 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
MLCF 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.14%)
NBP 73.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.23%)
OGDC 194.80 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.54%)
PAEL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.71%)
PIBTL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.74%)
PPL 175.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.53%)
PRL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.76%)
PTC 25.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 126.00 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.83%)
TELE 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TOMCL 35.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
TREET 18.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.9%)
TRG 60.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.81%)
UNITY 38.81 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.57%)
WTL 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,523 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 35,550 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 109,990 Increased By 1093.1 (1%)
KSE30 34,224 Increased By 415.3 (1.23%)
Dec 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-11

European stocks dip, ignoring China rally

Reuters Published 11 Dec, 2024 06:45am

LONDON: European equities dipped on Tuesday, taking cues from tech-led declines on Wall Street rather than building on stimulus-fueled gains in China, while the Australian dollar slid as the central bank suggested rate cuts were finally approaching.

The main scheduled events of the week are still to come, however, with US inflation data due on Wednesday, and a meeting by the European Central Bank on Thursday. With an ECB rate cut all but certain, investors will be watching for clues about its policy path. Also top of mind for investors in emerging markets was Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva undergoing surgery in Sao Paulo to drain a bleed on his brain linked to a fall at home in October, according to a medical note published by the government.

MSCI’s world share index was down 0.15% with Europe’s broad Stoxx 600 index off 0.3%, walking back some of its gains the previous day when news from China’s Politburo drove hopes of more accommodative policy in the world’s second-largest economy.

State media outlet Xinhua reported on Monday that top Communist Party officials had shifted the monetary policy stance from “prudent” to “moderately loose” ahead of the target-setting Central Economic Work conference this week, mirroring their response in previous crises Chinese bluechips,, which had closed before Monday’s announcement, rose 0.7% on Tuesday as did stocks in Japan and Korea, the latter up 2.4% helped by authorities’ vowing measures to stabilise markets in a bid to calm investors spooked by political turmoil.

Though Hong Kong stocks, which had a chance to react to the news on Monday, dipped on Tuesday, and the runaway rally in Chinese bonds, which extended on Tuesday to drive 10-year and 30-year yields to record lows suggests some investors doubt the pledges are going to lift long-run growth in China.

The Politburo meeting announcement, as it related to the policy stance, “adopted (the) strongest tone in decades,” said Chen Shujin, head of China financial and property research at Jefferies. However, she added: “We still see the market repeating the pattern from the beginning of the year, driven by expectation on potential stimulus, and dragged by lower-than-expected policies.”

European stocks

Comments

200 characters

European stocks dip, ignoring China rally

SIFC to take up critical energy sector issues today

Banking sector: ADR-based tax system alternatives discussed

Baggage rules: FBR withdraws draft notification

Budgetary support: Over Rs2trn borrowings cleared in just 5 months

Civilian jails: Plea seeking transfer of military custody detainees rejected

New Gwadar International Airport: PAA all set to start operations next month

World Bank likely to approve $240m KWSSIP-2 tomorrow

Flight resumption: UK’s go-ahead likely by first quarter of 2025

Mobile apps: SBP issues new guidelines for transaction security

34 banks declared withholding agents

Read more stories