AGL 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.07%)
AIRLINK 175.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-1.61%)
BOP 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.31%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.32%)
DCL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DFML 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.91%)
DGKC 108.00 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.04%)
FCCL 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.56%)
FFBL 82.52 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.77%)
FFL 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.26%)
HUBC 120.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.8%)
HUMNL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
KEL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.25%)
KOSM 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 48.74 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.33%)
NBP 72.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.18%)
OGDC 193.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.03%)
PAEL 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.43%)
PIBTL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
PPL 176.00 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (1.11%)
PRL 33.14 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.66%)
PTC 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
SEARL 124.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.17%)
TELE 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.65%)
TOMCL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
TPLP 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.81%)
TREET 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.98%)
TRG 60.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
UNITY 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.81%)
BR100 11,629 Increased By 105.9 (0.92%)
BR30 35,884 Increased By 333.7 (0.94%)
KSE100 109,957 Increased By 1060 (0.97%)
KSE30 34,209 Increased By 400.3 (1.18%)
Dec 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-11

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 11 Dec, 2024 06:45am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday, (December 10, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 09-12-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        17,300        285        17,585        17,585          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           18,540        305        18,845        18,845          NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton cotton crop

Comments

200 characters

Cotton spot rates

SIFC to take up critical energy sector issues today

Banking sector: ADR-based tax system alternatives discussed

Baggage rules: FBR withdraws draft notification

Budgetary support: Over Rs2trn borrowings cleared in just 5 months

Civilian jails: Plea seeking transfer of military custody detainees rejected

New Gwadar International Airport: PAA all set to start operations next month

World Bank likely to approve $240m KWSSIP-2 tomorrow

Flight resumption: UK’s go-ahead likely by first quarter of 2025

Mobile apps: SBP issues new guidelines for transaction security

34 banks declared withholding agents

Read more stories