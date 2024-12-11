AGL 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.07%)
Modest business on cotton market

Cotton Analyst...
Recorder Report Published 11 Dec, 2024 06:45am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,600 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,700 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 9,200 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,800 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is Rs 18,800 to Rs 18,900 per maund.

Approximately, 1200 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 17,300 per maund, 400 bales of Khanerwal,400 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 800 bales of Mianwali were sold in between Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,500 per maunnd, 800 bales of Fort Abbas were sold in between Rs 17,200 to Rs 17,300 per maund, 200 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 17,300 per maund, 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 17,200 per maund, 400 bales of Yazman Mandi, Noor Pur Nauranga, 400 bales of Kanka Sharif were sold at Rs 17,200 per maund, 1200 bales of Faqir Wali were sold in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund and 1,000 bales of Taunsa Sharif were sold in between Rs 16,600 to Rs 16,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

